Still looking for a great dress to wear on New Year’s Eve? This time of year may be stressful for some, but it can also be exciting and full of parties! You probably have a work party, friends’ parties, and some family parties to attend. Don’t forget New Year’s. What to wear? Let me throw some ideas out there for you. These are the dresses that would be perfect to ring in the New Year!

THE TREND: Sequin Dress

You can never go wrong with a sequined dress. The holiday season is the one time you can go super glam and you won’t be considered over dressed. So go for it! Sequin dresses can be work appropriate if they have some sort of sleeve. Wear stockings underneath for added appropriateness and warmth. Leave the tank dresses for the club, friends’ parties or a night out at a casino.

RED MORE: Ring In The New Year With These Festive Cocktail Dresses

THE TREND: Lace Dress

Lace gives a very lady-like vibe if you are headed to an elegant party or a ball and you need to give a good impression. It’s all about black, lace dresses that make a stunning appearance all over this festive season. Look like a celebrity on the red carpet with these dresses!

READ MORE: Choosing Romance With Black Lace Dress

THE TREND: Sheer Dress

I know how us girls like to be sexy and show some skin in a party dress but it IS Winter so we have to stay warm as well. Plus we don’t want to look too summery. So to stay warm but still sexy in a party dress, add one or more of the following: stockings, boots, a blazer, or opt for a dress with sleeves.

THE TREND: One Shoulder Dress

This style never gets old, a classy look that shows off just enough. For Fall an Winter, the one-shoulder look is back, especially for dresses! Keep one arm warm while parading around at night in the chilly weather and one arm free while dancing the night away. Think about the colour. I always imagine a red dress when I think of the wintery holidays and New Year’s celebrations.

THE TREND: Slip Dress

With New Year’s Eve being one of the biggest nights of the year, as well as the holidays, us ladies need a few nice party dresses handy. One of the biggest trens in dresses this winter season is a slip dress. Fresh off the runway, fashionistas are sporting slip dresses like crazy right now and what a great trend for the holidays. Add some slicked-back hair, bold makeup and gold sandals and you are good to go.

The choice of a dress depends on where you are going to spend holiday and New Year’s Eve. Many of us will attend a home party, some will go to a ball and some will spend it watching firework displays. Where do you want to be when the clock strikes midnight?