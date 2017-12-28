What would a woman do without a cocktail dress? Both easiest, and most dramatic way to dress up for Holiday parties, it gives you endless possibilities to accessorize. Pair it with your favourite pumps and a blazer for more casual parties or add some chunky necklaces, bold lips and statuesque heels for cocktail hour.

With the New Year’s Eve just around the corner, a party dress seems just the natural order of things. Fortunately, it is never too late for a good shopping. Hundreds of gorgeous dresses (many of which are on sale) are waiting to be picked, purchased and taken in. I could not help but take note of the most popular trends seen on the street and decided to share them with you. Click the images to be directed to the site where you can purchase the item.

New Year’s Eve sequin dress

From party perfect dresses and slinky blazers to figure-hugging skirts, it is all about sequins this New Year’s Eve. The dress with an intricate allover embellishment promises a dramatic entrance and New Year’s Eve is definitely the perfect opportunity to shine.

The opulent shimmering trend can be translated in many different styles. Fashion-savvy girl will rock the 20s-inspired flapper frock she has seen in The Great Gatsby, 50s lover will stick to the fit and flare dress while the It-girl influenced by the 90s will go for a figure-hugging sequined sheath. Feeling confused? Choose the body-conscious dress that tapers and widens to create the timeless hourglass effect.

New Year’s Eve sheer panel dress

This New Year’s Eve dare to bare in a dress with sheer silk or mesh inserts! Designers prove that transparent layer revealing a mesmerizing hint of what lies beneath is the sophisticated way to add a sexy edge to smart dressing. Do it as the designers intended – understated, elegant and with grace in knee-length dresses, and translucent skirts adorned with see-through panels. Remember, a sheer dress does not have to reveal too much as its sexiness is about this unexpected flesh of a bare body.

New Year’s Eve lace dress

The essence of femininity is captured in every dress exquisitely detailed with lace. This kind of eveningwear is perfect for the woman who knows what works for her figure and is not afraid to embrace her feminine wiles. The alluring attitude of lace corresponds with a 50s-inspired retro style (high bun, sexy long gloves and open toe stillettos) or it can lend a sultry twist to punk-chic slicked-back hair and tough jewellery. Go ahead and let yourself look like a fortune!

New Year’s Eve leather dress

If shine is just not your thing this party season, add a dash of rock and roll spirit to your New Year’s Eve look! Whether faux or the genuine article, leather has been one of this year’s hottest trends. Because it never looks too boring or really over-the-top, a leather dress will just fall in place as you will be having great fun on the next special event. Do not go too literal – accessorizing with a leather jacket might arouse ageing rocker connotations.

GUESS by Marciano Women’s Mariana Leather Dress

New Year’s Eve metallic dress

Ditching a fail-safe LBD in favour of a sexy futuristic number (metallic dress) is the perfect alternative to sequins for the party season. Burnished pewters, lustrous silvers and shimmering golds offer a new take on the gleaming trend. Need a fashion tip? Remember that less-is-more. Keep the shine to one piece while effortlessly teaming with style classics – pop on a plain black blazer for an unexpected combo.