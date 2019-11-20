Christmas is a time for giving, and that means finding the perfect treat for everyone you love and cherish. When buying the perfect gift for any man, it’s important that you consider what he likes and try to find something to compliment his hobbies, tastes and personal sense of style. This can be hard, especially with so many options to choose from, so we’ve created a selection of different gift ideas that can be customized to suit any man, even the ones who have everything.

Premium Alcohol

For a sophisticated gift that any man will appreciate, try finding a bottle of luxury alcohol by a revered brand. Alcohol is a great gift for a man that you don’t know as well as others, like a father-in-law or a male boss. Find out what type of drink they enjoy and then select a beautiful bottle that’ll look great and taste even better.

Stylish Trainers

Men that love to look good will appreciate a fashionable pair of designer trainers. Some brands, like Givenchy, have a range of different styles to choose from, so you can view a trusted stockist like SSENSE to find a pair the man in your life will love.

A Tasting Menu

The gourmet in your life will appreciate a trip to a restaurant to sample a tasting menu of all the best treats the kitchen has to offer. Many eateries offer tasting menus, so you can find the perfect option to suit any gentlemen, no matter how experienced his taste buds may be.

A Rockstar’s Guitar

Music lovers always enjoy receiving new guitars, but to give the man in your life something extra special this Christmas seek out an instrument that was previously owned by a Rockstar. This will allow you to give him a unique gift that no one else will have and that they can enjoy as both a collector’s item and a musical instrument.

Cufflinks

A classic gift, cufflinks are perfect for the older gentleman in your life, like a grandfather or uncle, who regularly wears dress shirts to formal occasions and likes to have smart cufflinks to complement their look. With many different styles, colours and materials to choose from, you can find either a classic pair to go with anything or some quirky cufflinks to allow your relative to showcase their creativity through their accessories.

A Luxury Watch

Watches are a timeless accessory that men can wear with a variety of outfits. They’re also a significant investment, so make sure that you take the time to find the perfect watch to suit their style before you make your purchase.

Flying Lessons

Adventurous men who want a creative and thoughtful gift will enjoy receiving flying lessons this Christmas. Not only will you be giving them the gift of learning, but you’ll also be offering them the chance to undertake a unique experience that will become a valuable skill they can make use of throughout the rest of their lives. With a pilot school in almost every state, you can find the perfect aviation center to teach your loved one how to become one of those magnificent men in a flying machine.

Delicious Chocolates

If you’re buying gifts for men that you’re not very close to or don’t know very well, then a selection of luxury treats made by a master chocolatier is the perfect way to show your appreciation without being too friendly and overstepping the mark. Try to subtly find out their chocolate preferences and incorporate these into a custom-made box of sweets that they can indulge in during the festive merriment.

A Japanese Knife Set

Food lovers will adore a luxury set of Japanese knives that will lift their culinary skills and help them to craft delicious meals throughout the coming year. These knives are renowned for their sharpness and unique design, which makes them perfect for chopping a variety of ingredients and creating sumptuous dishes that wouldn’t look out of place served in a professional restaurant.

Shares In A Racehorse

Equestrian fans might want their own horse, but as these animals take a lot of time, energy and upkeep, consider buying them shares in a racehorse instead. By buying them part ownership of a racehorse you can give them a gift that lasts long after the other Christmas presents have been forgotten and the food all eaten, as they can watch their horse race throughout the rest of the year.

An Incredible Experience

Some men seem to have everything, so for the guy in your life that has more possessions than he can count, select a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There are a wide variety of different experience gifts you can buy to suit men with a range of tastes, meaning they’ll be something even for the most discerning of gentlemen.

When buying a gift for one of the men in your life, it’s important that you try to give them something personal that’ll suit their tastes. Putting time and thought into your gift is more important than the money you pay for it, so work hard to find something that they will enjoy.