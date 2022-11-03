Your office Christmas party is a great official event to dress up for. But it’s not always easy to decide on what to wear. Sparkle just as brightly as the holiday lights in festive pieces made for celebrating the season.

Off Shoulder Lace Blouse

The popular peasant blouse gets an even softer update without looking too precious. Billowing sleeves gather at the wrist to complement a cinched waist and off-the-shoulder collar for feminine shape. Classic Chantilly lace trim adds a dreamy gypsy effect.

Turtleneck Blouse

Victorian style gets an intriguing edge with the bold silhouette and daring color of this turtleneck blouse. A fitted and feminine shape complements long, ladylike cuffs and a prim, high neck. A keyhole closure in the back, along with contoured seams and darts up the front, add sexy structure to an otherwise delicate look.

Sleeveless Halter Top Dress

Demure on top, curve embracing on bottom. This silk-lined dress has a high neckline and ultra-flattering silhouette that works for countless occasions. Pair with unexpected accessories, like the Dazzle Clutch (scroll down for more details).

Black Turtle Neck Dress

At the wrists and neck, billowy, sheer georgette silk gathers tightly before erupting into feminine ruffles. An elongated back slice bares a flash of skin. Balance its retro verve with a bold Dazzle clutch (scroll down for more details).

Asymetrical Seam Pant

These pants are a seasonal staple that goes for serious flattery. Italian compact wool is warm but lightweight enough to transition through seasons. Flat pockets and a stovepipe leg create a slim and elongated silhouette. Highly stylized and asymmetrical seams at the waist add unexpected depth.

Cropped Pants AKA Culottes

These cropped pants embody structure, ease and a perfectly polished look. The lightweight crepe fabric transitions between seasons as effortlessly as it goes from day to night.

Leopard Supreme Sandal

The best of 70s excess and glamour in one wild platform. Delicate cracked metallic straps gather at an open toe, angle at the heel and wrap at the ankle. Leopard print adds a primal note to this mega-showstopper.

Metallic Knit Tank

A bold and classic tank captivates and shimmers in a metallic chainmail knit. Its subtle enough to wear under a blazer by day, but comes alive in evening light. This glinting go-to knit tank can be paired with trousers or matched in black with our front slit skirt.

Black Magic Sandal

Bows, bats or butterflies? Once you find out, its too late”youre under their spell. These delicate, strappy and feminine heels gets a sleek patent finish, sure to catch eyes as you float across the room.

Classic Jumpsuit

Structured, feminine and formidable, the classic jumpsuit becomes a multi-dimensional statement piece. A flattering body-con fit is adorned with a double cruciform panel that subtly commands attention.

Classic Evening Clutch

Distinctive brass tubular hardware sets this slouchy clutch apart, while allowing for an extremely versatile grip. From the top, its magnetic closure snaps shut, and folds over to conceal whats inside; from the bottom, a firm leather base maintains structure. Wear to elevate harem pants, or tone down eveningwear.

