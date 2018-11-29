Featured Posts


29 Nov

Choosing Romance a With Black Lace Dress

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
fashionable woman in a black lace dress

Romantic style is still in! Reinvent your cocktail look with these playful black lace dresses. Get metro chic with sleek and sophisticated dresses or try one of the timeless lace accessories.

 

During the last few seasons we have seen dozens of black lace dresses. However, the one that fell in my memory for a long time was a wonderful vintage-inspired black lace dress that wore during the fall 2010 fashion show. Just take a look at in Alexander Wang lace dress:

 

Black lace dress

Karlie Kloss in Alexander Wang

Posh and seductive, vintage and fabulous – these are the best words describing a lace dress. Designers suggest all kind of lace dresses with a dominance of mini and maxi. Just grab a jeweled minaudiere, high heels and earrings and you are the queen of the night.

The alluring attitude of a black lace corresponds with a ’50s-inspired retro style. The literal interpretations of 50s black lace dress require a high bun, sexy long gloves and open toe stillettos. This time, look for styles that combine glamorous with feminine and are perfect cocktail hour.

 

 

’s Haute Couture show included a few black lace dresses. My favourite dress featured a black lace at the bodice and a pastel fringed mini skirt that gave the dress an ombre look. The other one was definitely not safe for work – the see-through dress mixed fishnet with black lace only when it was necessary.

 

 

Black lace was a part of the Alfred Angelo’s Spring 2015 Bridal Collection. One of the dresses presented during the show, boasted a black lace overlay on the bodice and a pink pleated maxi skirt. Would you wear this look to your wedding?

 

 

In Spring 2015 Alejandro Carlin, and went for a more classic look. All of the dresses featured at least one sheer element, be it at the skirt or in the top. The conlusion? This Spring Summer designers encourage us to show a flesh of skin.

 

 

Dolce and Gabbana’s Italian take on the black lace dress.

 

 

’s Alber Elbaz incorporated different types of multicoloured patched lace in cocktail dresses. The result? A modern and a bit casual lace dress.


