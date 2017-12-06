December’s arrived, the Christmas adverts have increased and it is becoming more and more difficult to avoid Noddy Holder’s whining vocals. That can only mean one thing: time to do your Christmas present shopping. Yes, the daunting task you have been putting off and off is no longer inescapable. Unless, of course, you want to be traipsing around your local mall on Christmas Eve hoping to find something when most of the shelves are empty. Instead, avoid the mad rush and take a look at The Idle Man’s gift guide, designed to help you find something for your brother, boyfriend or dad all from the comfort of your own home.

1. Levi’s Jumper in Fair Isle Knit

http://theidleman.com/brands/levi-s/levi-s-jumper-in-fairisle-knit.html

Novelty Christmas jumpers emblazoned with cartoon reindeers, snowmen or anything similar are a huge no-no and should be avoided at all costs. Go for something classic like this Fair Isle knit from Levi’s which is equally as festive, plus it will look good with loads of different jeans, shirts and jackets for multiple occasions.

2. Focused Space Mainframe Weekend Bag

http://theidleman.com/accessories/bags/focused-space-mainframe-weekend-bag.html

If you are planning a weekend away with your boyfriend then he is going to need something to put his clothes in, right? Well look no further than the Focused Space Mainframe Weekend Bag, which is not only spacious enough for a couple of nights away, but it is super stylish as well.

3. 101 Sandwiches book

http://theidleman.com/accessories/gifts/101-sandwhiches.html

Every guy loves a sandwich and with this book they will find recipe inspiration for days and days. You will never have the worry of your loved one going hungry when you are not there.

4. Hudson Callaghan Long Wing Brogue

http://theidleman.com/shoes/hudson-callaghan-long-wing-brogue.html

Shoes can be a risky gift choice, but if you go with something classic like these tan leather Hudson Callaghan Long Wing Brogues, you will not go far wrong. Not only are they a perfect shoe for the winter – and all year round for that matter – but they can also be dressed up as easily as they can down.

5. Bellfield Geary Shirt in Check Flannel

http://theidleman.com/clothing/shirts/bellfield-geary-shirt-in-check-flannel.html

We believe a guy can never have too many shirts. Add to your man’s wardrobe with this rugged check flannel shirt from Bellfield, ideal for layering under coats and jackets during cold spells or teamed with a T-shirt when it’s warmer.