10 Nov

Burgundy Is The Ultimate Colour for Fall

by Gabi
Fall Fashion
fashionista in a pleated skirt

Taking a cue from Fall runway, burgundy is the must-have colour of the season. It keeps the style right in line with Fall’s wine and roses colour palette and reigns supreme on runways of Victoria Beckham, Gucci, Derek Lam, and Marc Jacobs. Let’s have a look at the below pieces that drink up the beautiful new shade for Fall.

Miss Selfridge faux leather button through shirt dress in burgundy-Red

Look great without a fuss thanks to the statement-making maroon-reddish cocktail dress! The burgundy frock from Miss Selfridge looks great on any skin tone. The faux-leather dress blends sexy and feminine by featuring on-trend puff sleeves and a skirt that falls around the knees.

Hope & Ivy Plus bardot velvet midi dress in burgundy-Red

The loveliest occasion-ready piece in affordable price. This velvet midi dress from Hope & Ivy features a square neck and frill straps. Perfect for stepping out this Fall when paired with polka dot black tights and sexy pumps.

Rare London Prom maxi fishtail dress in burgundy-Red

Luxurious take on a feminine shape on this ultra-luxe dress in fine burgundy. The fishtail dress calls for a sleek updo and dramatic Art Deco earrings which will be perfectly exposed thanks to the sweetheart neck. The dress features ruched design on the blouson bodice and comfortable cap sleeves. Ever wonder what real comfort and fashion feel like? Ask Rare London!

ASYOU square neck satin cami dress in burgundy-Purple

Take your evening style to the height of sophistication with this burgundy velvet dress from ASYOU. The alluring, dignified and tremendously luxurious dress fits for a glamorous femme. The best choice for your most important fashion events: it is made of a glossy, satin-style fabric that will shape your figure to an extent.

Bid a goodbye to bright colours of spring and summer and gear yourself to welcome fall and winter with darker palette of hues. Ladies, I’m talking about the new ‘it-colour’ burgundy (AKA bordeaux, wine, oxblood, russet). From Tory Burch and to and Kenzo, burgundy designs were sent down the numerous runways taking a modern stance on elegant attire with the warm, rich hue that gives this season an on-trend, rustic touch.

