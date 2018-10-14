Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
14 Oct

Leather Pants Are The New Wardrobe Essential

by Gabi
Celebrity Style, Fall Fashion
woman in leather pants

With leather being one of the most popular fashion trends these days, every fashionista needs a pair of genuine (or faux) leather trousers to show it off in a sexy way. The trend had emerged on the runway a couple seasons ago and soon was incorporated by one of the most fashion-forward celebrities . This year leather pants became a new wardrobe essential to be embraced around the globe as a certified alternative to the skinny jean.

 

How to wear leather pants and look stylish?

Leather pants instantly add a bold element to your outfit, be it casual or professional. You can make it as subtle or daring as you wish depending on the other clothes and accessories you choose to wear. For a contemporary take on this must-have style choose supple leather, the exquisitely luxe fabric. It is more comfortable and it matters the most when you choose to wear a skinny pant from day to night.

To inject a contemporary edgy-cool style into your look think about lightly distressed or coloured leather pants that lend a rock-n-roll edge to your outfit. Alternatively, add a biker-inspired touch with skinny moto pants styled in soft and supple leather with ankle zips.

If you are unsure of how to tackle this unwavering trend, look to celebrities (especially ) who serve as the ultimate source of inspiration. Good news is that you don’t need to be as tall or as skinny as Victoria’s Secret angels to wear leather pants. All you need to do is to find a good style to suit your frame. There is a pair for everyone!

Kim Kardashian rocks her favourite leather pants

  • a loosely fitted top – this is the basic trick to match up your tight-fitted pants to balance out the proportions
  • peplum – for a striking evening silhouette choose sophisticated peplum-adorned separates, be it a top or a jacket
  • a pullover or a button-down – the best winter combination to go preppy, team up with bold accessories
  • a blazer – the best way to look smart and stylish, chose a tailored blazer for an office-ready feel, or an oversized one for a casual feel
  • a silk blouse – ramp them up for cocktail hour in the effortless way
  • different shoe styles – stiletto heels, ankle strap pumps, gladiator sandals, ankle boots


Previous post
Audrey Hepburn and Her Iconic Givenchy Dress
Next post
3 Best Dark, Vampy Nail Polish Shades for Winter
You might also like
woman in midi boots
Top Fall Boots Every Woman Should Own
2018-10-21
Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
2018-05-06
summer mini shorts
Best Shorts for Every Body Type – Summer Mini Shorts
2018-03-19
This site uses cookies Find out more