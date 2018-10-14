Leather Pants Are The New Wardrobe Essential

With leather being one of the most popular fashion trends these days, every fashionista needs a pair of genuine (or faux) leather trousers to show it off in a sexy way. The trend had emerged on the runway a couple seasons ago and soon was incorporated by one of the most fashion-forward celebrities Victoria Beckham. This year leather pants became a new wardrobe essential to be embraced around the globe as a certified alternative to the skinny jean.

How to wear leather pants and look stylish?

Leather pants instantly add a bold element to your outfit, be it casual or professional. You can make it as subtle or daring as you wish depending on the other clothes and accessories you choose to wear. For a contemporary take on this must-have style choose supple leather, the exquisitely luxe fabric. It is more comfortable and it matters the most when you choose to wear a skinny pant from day to night.

To inject a contemporary edgy-cool style into your look think about lightly distressed or coloured leather pants that lend a rock-n-roll edge to your outfit. Alternatively, add a biker-inspired touch with skinny moto pants styled in soft and supple leather with ankle zips.

If you are unsure of how to tackle this unwavering trend, look to celebrities (especially Kim Kardashian) who serve as the ultimate source of inspiration. Good news is that you don’t need to be as tall or as skinny as Victoria’s Secret angels to wear leather pants. All you need to do is to find a good style to suit your frame. There is a pair for everyone!

Kim Kardashian rocks her favourite leather pants