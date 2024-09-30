Featured Posts

30 Sep

Top Fall 2024 / Winter 2025 Bag Trends

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
woman with a crescent bag

Weather shift does not call for wardrobe essentials’ transition only, accessories need equal attention to look polished and up to date. Fortunately, the Fall 2024 / Winter 2025 handbag trends brought forward by fashion industry are also focused on practicality and made-for-real-life dressing. Here are the top winter handbag trends in 2024 that stole the show on the runways and will dominate the streets this season.

Carryall Bag

Nostalgia-loving labels have presented the chicest version of top-handle carryall bags on the Fall 2024 / Winter 2025 runways that have been a staple accessory for decades. Many luxury labels incorporated this particular handbag phenomenally, like Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Ferragamo have bought these juicy style bags back on the high streets. In their latest collection of bags for Fall 2024 / Winter 2025, carryall bag in various colors and styles felt like the star of the shows. The carryall bag stands out as a functional yet chic everyday choice.

Ladylike Clutch

The itsy-bitsy ladylike clutch was all over the spring-summer catwalks, but this feminine trend really geared up for Fall 2024 / Winter 2025 when spotted on fashion shows from several designers, including Proenza Schouler, The Row, Ferragamo, Sandy Liang, Retrofete, Giambattista Valli, Gucci, and Emporio Armani. The ladylike clutch adds a refined touch to evening outfits.

READ MORE: Envelope Clutch Will Make Your Outfits More Classy

Cargo Bag

This fall, the utilitarian accents are surely having their moment — the cargo pockets. High street labels have come up with polished styles without compromising the functionality of a bag. Cargo bags took center stage at Balenciaga, Chloé, Rag & Bone, to name a few. Chanel’s classic quilted version of the cargo/utility bag is super cute. Chloé’s leather and Balenciaga’s aesthetic air flap bag can also be the best choices to live the trend. The cargo bag, with its utilitarian design, offers plenty of storage for the modern woman on the go.

Crescent Bag

Crescent bag decided to stay in trend for another season because crescent-shaped bags can bring very sleek and modern vibes to any outfit. The curved bags presented at the fashion shows of Loewe, Chloé, and Coach are so stylish and functional, making them a perfect choice for day or night. Alaïa’s version is definitely a must-have for anyone looking to stay on top of the trend this year. Crescent bags bring a sleek, curved silhouette for a fresh, modern look.

Bag Charms

Accessories for accessories? Why not! Bag charms are the latest accessory trend to hit New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Burberry featured metallic keychains while Fendi came up with dangling leather lollipops. Whether you opt for a NYC souvenir charm dangled by Coach or a sophisticated embellishment from Valentino, these tiny trinkets can add sparkle to any bag. Bag charms are a fun trend, allowing you to personalize your handbags with playful embellishments.

The Fall 2024 bag trends perfectly blend style with practicality, making it easy to stay polished this season. The carryall bag is a standout, providing ample space for everyday essentials without compromising on elegance. The ladylike clutch adds a touch of sophistication to evening looks, while the cargo bag brings a utilitarian edge with its multiple pockets and practical design. Crescent bags, with their sleek, curved shape, offer a fresh silhouette for the season. Finally, bag charms are trending, allowing for personal flair and customization. How well do you feel the above trends complement your lifestyle and meet your needs?

