Camel coat is a winter wardrobe staple that adds a little movie-star glamour. It goes alongside the leopard print coat trend – the one followed by Kate Moss and Miley Cyrus. Camel’s fan list includes: Alexa Chung, Meghan Markle, Kate Hudson and Blake Lively. The Hollywood’s leading ladies top off their outfits with gorgeous, investment-worthy coats in camel. Classic and chic, this cozy hue tempers Fall’s bold patterns and trends we have seen on the runway as of late.

Michael Kors says: “Camel looks indulgent like winter white but has the pragmatism of gray and black. It’s the best of both worlds. (…) A camel coat evokes throwaway glamour.”

Camel-coloured coat is a sign that today fashion is going back to basics. After all, warm honey hues work with everything and suit almost every skin tone. Except for one: if you are a blonde and if your skin is pale (“winter type”), you should choose colder shades of beige. Alternatively, you can still opt for camel accessories such as scarves, bags, and booties.

A camel coat is a timeless charm; it looks very expensive and luxurious. Elegant and refined and sporty and casual are just a few of the many styles in which you can decide to pair your camel coat. You can simply match it with a masculine suit for the office or an everyday outfit and wear your favourite sneakers to play down the formal effect.

If you want to opt for a real fashionista outfit, just follow the rules of ton-sur-ton: choose an important garment, such as high-waisted pants, a sweater, or a sweatshirt, which is either the same shade as your coat or some warmer or cooler tone to create movement.

Finally, choose the accessories always following a similar pattern. Casual and simple is instead the look that sees the camel coat combined with your favourite jeans, a coloured turtleneck sweater, perfect to create contrast. Give a little colour to your outfit with comfortable ankle boots on your feet. If you have a sporty soul and feel like experimenting by mixing different styles, you can wear it in a sporty-chic mood: suede or coloured cap, chunky sneakers on your feet, leather leggings, and finally, a sweater or sweatshirt.

During a frosty winter look for a wool coat to stay warm and stylish. The most fashion-forward choice is a double-breasted camel coat which takes command in the military trend (another winter must-have trend).

Consider luxurious fabrics, chic draping and menswear shapes. Try different forms: a straight cut (as seen in Jason Wu), a classic three-quarter length crombie, or a belted style that reminds of a dressing-gown (Max Mara). Find your perfect style and make the investment – a camel coat will be your wisest buy of the season and will stay with you through the years to come.

How to wear a camel coat?

A camel coat is a timeless and versatile piece that can elevate any outfit. Here’s how to wear a camel coat as a fashion trend:

1. Classic Chic with Monochrome:

All-Black Ensemble: Pair your camel coat with an all-black outfit for a sophisticated and timeless look. Think black skinny jeans, a black turtleneck, and black ankle boots.

Neutral Tones: Combine your camel coat with other neutral shades like white, beige, or gray for a chic, understated ensemble. A beige sweater, cream trousers, and neutral heels create a harmonious look.

2. Layering for Depth:

Oversized Scarf: Add an oversized scarf in a contrasting colour or a pattern like plaid for extra warmth and style. Draping it loosely over your camel coat creates a cozy and fashionable appearance.

Blazer Underneath: For a polished look, layer a blazer under your camel coat. This adds structure and is perfect for transitioning from office wear to a night out.

3. Accessorize Thoughtfully:

Statement Bag: Pair your camel coat with a statement handbag, like a bold-coloured tote or a chic crossbody. This adds a pop of colour and personality to your outfit.

Minimalist Jewellery: Opt for minimalist jewellery such as gold hoops or a delicate necklace to keep the focus on the coat while adding a touch of elegance.

4. Pair with Denim:

Casual Denim: For a relaxed yet stylish look, pair your camel coat with skinny or straight-leg jeans and ankle boots. A simple tee or a cozy sweater underneath completes the casual vibe.

Distressed Jeans: For an edgier look, wear your camel coat over distressed jeans and pair them with sneakers or chunky boots.

5. Play with Silhouettes:

Belted Style: Cinch your camel coat at the waist with a belt to create an hourglass silhouette. This look is both feminine and polished.

Oversized Coat: An oversized camel coat can be worn over slim-fitting outfits for a trendy, modern look. Pair it with a turtleneck, leggings, and sleek boots.

6. Elevate with Heels:

Pointed-Toe Heels: Pair your camel coat with pointed-toe heels for a polished, professional look. This works well for both workwear and more formal occasions.

Ankle Boots: Heeled ankle boots, especially in black or brown, pair beautifully with a camel coat and add a touch of sophistication.

7. Add a Pop of Colour:

Bright Scarf: Add a pop of colour with a bright scarf, like red or emerald green. This adds vibrancy to the neutral tone of the coat.

Bold Handbag or Shoes: Choose a handbag or shoes in a bold colour to contrast with the camel coat. It’s an easy way to make a statement without overwhelming the outfit.

8. Dress It Up:

Evening Wear: A camel coat can elevate an evening dress, adding warmth and elegance. Pair it with a sleek cocktail dress, heels, and a clutch for a refined look.

Midi Dress and Boots: Wear your camel coat over a midi dress with knee-high boots for a chic, put-together outfit perfect for day-to-night transitions.

9. Tailored Look for Work:

Office-Ready: Pair your camel coat with tailored trousers, a crisp button-down shirt, and loafers or pumps for a polished, professional outfit.

Pencil Skirt: A pencil skirt with a tucked-in blouse and camel coat is a classic office look that is both stylish and appropriate.

10. Seasonal Styling:

Winter: Layer a chunky knit sweater, scarf, and gloves under your camel coat for a cozy winter look. Add tall boots and a wool hat for extra warmth.

Spring/Fall: Lighter layers like a blouse or a turtleneck paired with jeans or trousers keep the outfit seasonally appropriate while still looking stylish.

A camel coat exudes sophistication, so wear it with confidence. Whether dressed up or down, let your personal style shine through. By incorporating these tips, you can make the most of your camel coat and create a variety of fashionable and versatile looks suitable for any occasion.

