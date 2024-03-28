Shoe trends of Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 emphasized wearable, wear-forever shoes that speak to everyday women’s needs without being boring or predictable. One of our favorite themes to emerge from this season is a fresh take on classic ballet flats.

Ultra flat ballerinas are the must-have summer shoes, so they are the protagonists this season, following suit with a fresh take. They look super cute in bright colours yet elegant when decorated with trims, bows, or accessories. Its ladylike appeal and comfort have also made it a focal point amongst modern brands, like Miu Miu and Khaite, Jacquemus, Manolo Blahnik, and many others.

Fashion brands like Chanel and Loewe showcased ballet shoes on their Spring/Summer 2024 runways. Fendi and Simone Rocha are also holding tight on this trend. Balenciaga Anotomic pump feels great when paired with just about anything. The Dior women’s collection once again demonstrated impeccable craftsmanship during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Ballet flats were the all the rage in Kim Jones Fall/Winter 2024 Dior men’s collection as well.

Luxury ballet flats from the likes of Miu Miu, JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, and more are not just ideal for convenience and practicality’s sake. Rhinestone-studded and sheer designs to ultra-minimalist leather silhouettes and luxe satins make a stylishly nonchalant statement. Phillip Lim’s mesh ballet flat and Tory Burch’s ballet-sandal hybrid shoes were also quite impressive on the runway for Spring 2024 at New York Fashion Week.

Summing up various versions of ballet flats from numerous designers shows that from sweet ballerina mesh styles to more minimal rounded shapes, the unstructured flat shoe trend is certainly holding strong.

How to wear ballet flats?

Ballet flats are a versatile and timeless footwear option that can be styled in numerous ways. Here are some tips on how to wear ballet flats as a fashion trend:

Casual Chic: Pair ballet flats with casual pieces like jeans, leggings, or denim shorts for a relaxed and effortless look. Roll up the cuffs of your jeans to showcase the flats and add a touch of style.

Feminine Dresses and Skirts: Ballet flats complement feminine dresses and skirts beautifully. Opt for a flowy maxi dress, a flared midi skirt, or a floral sundress paired with ballet flats for a chic and comfortable outfit.

Office Appropriate: Replace your heels with ballet flats for a more comfortable yet polished office look. Pair them with tailored trousers, a button-down blouse, and a structured blazer for a professional and stylish ensemble.

Monochromatic Look: Create a monochromatic outfit by pairing ballet flats in a matching color with your clothing. This creates a sleek and streamlined look that elongates the silhouette.

Print Mixing: Experiment with print mixing by pairing patterned ballet flats with different prints in your outfit. Mix floral flats with a striped top or polka dot flats with a geometric-print skirt for a playful and fashion-forward look.

Casual Dresses and Rompers: Ballet flats are perfect for dressing down casual dresses and rompers. Pair them with a simple T-shirt dress or a denim romper for a cute and comfortable daytime look.

Accessorize with Ankle Straps: Add interest to your ballet flats by choosing pairs with ankle straps, bows, or other embellishments. These details can elevate the look of your flats and add a touch of sophistication.

Smart-Casual Events: Wear ballet flats to smart-casual events like brunches, lunch dates, or daytime outings. Pair them with cropped pants, a blouse, and statement jewelry for a chic and stylish ensemble.

Layer with Outerwear: Complete your outfit by layering with outerwear like a trench coat, denim jacket, or cardigan. Ballet flats complement various outerwear styles and add a polished finishing touch to your look.

Opt for Neutral Colours: Invest in ballet flats in neutral colours like black, nude, or beige as they are versatile and can be paired with a wide range of outfits. Neutral flats can also help elongate the legs and create a streamlined look.

Experiment with Textures: Mix and match different textures in your outfit by pairing ballet flats with pieces made from materials like denim, leather, suede, or silk. This adds depth and visual interest to your look.

Ultimately, wear ballet flats with confidence and comfort. They are a classic and stylish footwear option that can elevate any outfit, so embrace your style and enjoy the versatility of ballet flats. Now you can effortlessly incorporate ballet flats into your wardrobe and create stylish and comfortable outfits for any occasion.