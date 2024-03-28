Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
28 Mar

Graceful Comfort: The Timeless Allure of Ballet Flats

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
oriental ballet flats

Shoe trends of Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 emphasized wearable, wear-forever shoes that speak to everyday women’s needs without being boring or predictable. One of our favorite themes to emerge from this season is a fresh take on classic ballet flats.

Ultra flat ballerinas are the must-have summer shoes, so they are the protagonists this season, following suit with a fresh take. They look super cute in bright colours yet elegant when decorated with trims, bows, or accessories. Its ladylike appeal and comfort have also made it a focal point amongst modern brands, like Miu Miu and Khaite, Jacquemus, Manolo Blahnik, and many others.

Fashion brands like Chanel and Loewe showcased ballet shoes on their Spring/Summer 2024 runways. Fendi and Simone Rocha are also holding tight on this trend. Balenciaga Anotomic pump feels great when paired with just about anything. The Dior women’s collection once again demonstrated impeccable craftsmanship during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Ballet flats were the all the rage in Kim Jones Fall/Winter 2024 Dior men’s collection as well.

Luxury ballet flats from the likes of Miu Miu, JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, and more are not just ideal for convenience and practicality’s sake. Rhinestone-studded and sheer designs to ultra-minimalist leather silhouettes and luxe satins make a stylishly nonchalant statement. Phillip Lim’s mesh ballet flat and Tory Burch’s ballet-sandal hybrid shoes were also quite impressive on the runway for Spring 2024 at New York Fashion Week.

Summing up various versions of ballet flats from numerous designers shows that from sweet ballerina mesh styles to more minimal rounded shapes, the unstructured flat shoe trend is certainly holding strong.

ballerina flat shoes

How to wear ballet flats?

Ballet flats are a versatile and timeless footwear option that can be styled in numerous ways. Here are some tips on how to wear ballet flats as a fashion trend:

Casual Chic: Pair ballet flats with casual pieces like jeans, leggings, or denim shorts for a relaxed and effortless look. Roll up the cuffs of your jeans to showcase the flats and add a touch of style.

Feminine Dresses and Skirts: Ballet flats complement feminine dresses and skirts beautifully. Opt for a flowy maxi dress, a flared midi skirt, or a floral sundress paired with ballet flats for a chic and comfortable outfit.

Office Appropriate: Replace your heels with ballet flats for a more comfortable yet polished office look. Pair them with tailored trousers, a button-down blouse, and a structured blazer for a professional and stylish ensemble.

Monochromatic Look: Create a monochromatic outfit by pairing ballet flats in a matching color with your clothing. This creates a sleek and streamlined look that elongates the silhouette.

Print Mixing: Experiment with print mixing by pairing patterned ballet flats with different prints in your outfit. Mix floral flats with a striped top or polka dot flats with a geometric-print skirt for a playful and fashion-forward look.

Casual Dresses and Rompers: Ballet flats are perfect for dressing down casual dresses and rompers. Pair them with a simple T-shirt dress or a denim romper for a cute and comfortable daytime look.

Accessorize with Ankle Straps: Add interest to your ballet flats by choosing pairs with ankle straps, bows, or other embellishments. These details can elevate the look of your flats and add a touch of sophistication.

Smart-Casual Events: Wear ballet flats to smart-casual events like brunches, lunch dates, or daytime outings. Pair them with cropped pants, a blouse, and statement jewelry for a chic and stylish ensemble.

Layer with Outerwear: Complete your outfit by layering with outerwear like a trench coat, denim jacket, or cardigan. Ballet flats complement various outerwear styles and add a polished finishing touch to your look.

Opt for Neutral Colours: Invest in ballet flats in neutral colours like black, nude, or beige as they are versatile and can be paired with a wide range of outfits. Neutral flats can also help elongate the legs and create a streamlined look.

Experiment with Textures: Mix and match different textures in your outfit by pairing ballet flats with pieces made from materials like denim, leather, suede, or silk. This adds depth and visual interest to your look.

Ultimately, wear ballet flats with confidence and comfort. They are a classic and stylish footwear option that can elevate any outfit, so embrace your style and enjoy the versatility of ballet flats. Now you can effortlessly incorporate ballet flats into your wardrobe and create stylish and comfortable outfits for any occasion.

Related Posts

  • Tied Up In Style: Exploring The Bow Trend In Modern FashionTied Up In Style: Exploring The Bow Trend In Modern FashionExplore the transformative power of bows as we highlight styling tips, outfit inspiration, and must-have pieces that embrace this whimsical trend. Whether you're drawn to subtle touches or bold statements, let bows become your signature accessory and elevate your look with their timeless […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Embracing the Sky Blue Colour Trend in FashionEmbracing the Sky Blue Colour Trend in FashionSky blue embodies a sense of tranquility and optimism, reminiscent of clear skies and endless horizons. This timeless hue effortlessly evokes a feeling of calm and serenity, making it a perfect choice for infusing elegance and freshness into any wardrobe. Wear sky blue with confidence […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Embracing the Timeless Elegance of Black OvercoatsEmbracing the Timeless Elegance of Black OvercoatsBlack overcoats exude a sense of effortless chic and versatility, seamlessly transitioning from day to night and from casual to formal occasions. From classic trench coats to tailored pea coats and sleek wool designs, the variety of silhouettes and styles available in black offers […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Elevating Your Wardrobe with Peplum ChicElevating Your Wardrobe with Peplum ChicDelve into the elegance and versatility of peplum silhouettes, from flirty skirts to chic dresses and sophisticated blouses, perfect for the spring season. Discover how designers are reinterpreting this classic trend with modern twists, offering a range of styles to suit every taste and […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Red Hot Colour Trend In FashionRed Hot Colour Trend In FashionRed is a universal synonym for a sleek and sexy look, and this year, there's no question that it was the most sought-after colour on the runways. Consider several glamorous shades of this colour mandatory for this season. Don't be afraid to experiment with different shades, textures, and […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Shoe TrendsTop Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Shoe TrendsFor the Autumn 2023 / Winter 2024 season women's shoes, there are some new trends to look at, offering a variety of contemporary interpretations. These renditions navigate brilliantly between a futuristic vision made of radical aesthetics and more classical references infused with […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
Previous post
Make A Statement With These Chunky Necklaces
You might also like
bow detail trend
Tied Up In Style: Exploring The Bow Trend In Modern Fashion
2024-03-26
sky blue clothes
Embracing the Sky Blue Colour Trend in Fashion
2024-03-05
black coat sunglasses
Embracing the Timeless Elegance of Black Overcoats
2024-02-22