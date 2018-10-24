Featured Posts

Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
24 Oct

Leopard Print Pieces To Take Your Look To The Next Level

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
leopard print

What’s your favourite wild animal print? If it’s leopard, giraffe, zebra, fox, or a polar bear, I have some good news for you. This season you’re welcome to add a touch of the wild to your wardrobe turning yourself into your favourite animal. Or a few animals at once, if you like.

It is not easy to pull off wearing ultra-glam ensembles heavily inspired with wild nature. It takes a lot of sense of humour and of course a good taste. Drapey silhouettes, bold animal prints, and fur accents combine for a truly exceptional fashion feel. Every piece exudes sheer animal magnetism and makes your look ready for the colder months in style. The master of animal print, Roberto Cavalli gives a piece of advice to accessorize animal print with bohemian scarf, fringe embellished bags and slick eyewear.

How to wear the on-trend leopard print coat?

Leopard print coats are a sought-after coat trend after being paraded by a raft of wild (and glamorous) celebrities. In fact, it is one of two leading cover-up types for winter inspired by the A-listers. I’m thinking about the leopard print coat which actually rivals a much safer camel coat trend.

Leopard prints are no longer considered trashy and a bunch of greatest celebrity fashionistas themselves prove it. The animal inspired fabric is favoured by Kate Moss, Lily Cole, Mary-Kate Olsen and .

As far as I’m concerned, leopard is a neutral. Jenna Lyons

Kate Moss has been rocking animal print outerwear for years wearing it to beat the English winter chill. She’s recently worn it with a black zip detail frock and a pair of pointed heels for dinner with her beau.

Mary-Kate Olsen was also snapped wrapped up in spots – she chose a sumptuous leopard print coat for the night at The Museum of Modern Art New York City.

For the perfectly trendy wild look choose an animal trench or a fuller swing coat. Cropped or long, keep it chic and simple by pairing it with black jeans or a black dress. Team it with leather for a glam evening look.

