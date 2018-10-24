What’s your favourite wild animal print? If it’s leopard, giraffe, zebra, fox, or a polar bear, I have some good news for you. This season you’re welcome to add a touch of the wild to your wardrobe turning yourself into your favourite animal. Or a few animals at once, if you like.

It is not easy to pull off wearing ultra-glam ensembles heavily inspired with wild nature. It takes a lot of sense of humour and of course a good taste. Drapey silhouettes, bold animal prints, and fur accents combine for a truly exceptional fashion feel. Every piece exudes sheer animal magnetism and makes your look ready for the colder months in style. The master of animal print, Roberto Cavalli gives a piece of advice to accessorize animal print with bohemian scarf, fringe embellished bags and slick eyewear.

How to wear the on-trend leopard print coat?

Leopard print coats are a sought-after coat trend after being paraded by a raft of wild (and glamorous) celebrities. In fact, it is one of two leading cover-up types for winter inspired by the A-listers. I’m thinking about the leopard print coat which actually rivals a much safer camel coat trend.

Leopard prints are no longer considered trashy and a bunch of greatest celebrity fashionistas themselves prove it. The animal inspired fabric is favoured by Kate Moss, Lily Cole, Mary-Kate Olsen and Alexa Chung.

As far as I’m concerned, leopard is a neutral. Jenna Lyons

Kate Moss has been rocking animal print outerwear for years wearing it to beat the English winter chill. She’s recently worn it with a black zip detail frock and a pair of pointed heels for dinner with her beau.

Mary-Kate Olsen was also snapped wrapped up in spots – she chose a sumptuous leopard print coat for the night at The Museum of Modern Art New York City.

For the perfectly trendy wild look choose an animal trench or a fuller swing coat. Cropped or long, keep it chic and simple by pairing it with black jeans or a black dress. Team it with leather for a glam evening look.

