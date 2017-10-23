If you are on the lookout for work-chic ensembles, this is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.

Trouser suit

There are at least 2 good reasons to invest in a polished and chic two-piece pant suit. First, it is a formal essential for every business-minded woman (see: Hilary Clinton), second, it has been showcased in many Fall fashion shows including Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu. For a fresh take on a workwear classic, designers suggest to go bold with velvet, a 70s-inspired print or an interesting hue.

This flattering yet professional trouser suit from Marni is tailored to perfection. Its electric red hue brings an on-trend interest and ease to create a forward monochromatic look. Practical and professional, it is this season’s polished wardrobe must.

Cropped pants



Undeniably professional without looking uncomfortably formal, cropped pants are shortened at the ankle to show off your shoes. No wonder, it is this season’s one of the bestselling styles – this is that one perfect-fitting piece to anchor your wardrobe.

Following runway tips, it is a good choice to opt for cropped pants with a graphically bold pattern that stands out against vibrant colours and primitive accessories. In case of a strict dress code choose a fresh-for-the-season burgundy hue. You’ll love the figure-flattering silhouette that cropped pants bring to other workwear essentials like a sheer blouse, a fitted shirt or a sweater.

Leather skirt



Taking a cue from the best fall fashion shows, leather is a crucial element of the most fashionable wardrobes.

A feminine pleated silhouette brings ladylike appeal to this otherwise edgy leather skirt. Styled in supple faux-leather the circle skirt is detailed with an exposed zip feature to the back for a look that is as feminine as rock-n-roll. Perfect for a night out on the town, the skirt will step things up a notch. However, a tough-chic sensibility isn’t the term describing workwear essentials. For a more office-ready feel, choose a knee length or below the knee length (wearing shorter skirts is one of the office don’ts). Perfect match for the classic fitted shirt tucked into the waistband.

Duster coat

Styled for maximum couture appeal, the luxurious voluminous coat is inspired with stylish cocoon coats. But how to get the best of this revitalized take on a classic wardrobe staple and incorporate it in an office environment?

This ladylike cashmere and wool blend coat in lilac shade is a modern ladylike cover up for winter. Elegant enough for any occasion, it will complement an everyday professional look at ease. The intriguingly buttonless design can be worn loose for an effortless style or with a slim narrow belt to cinch in your waist.