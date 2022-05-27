Featured Posts

27 May

The Art of Layering: Lessons Learned from Street Style

by Gabi
Fashion
mens watch

Layering your clothes can really help to bring an outfit to life and make it far more interesting and versatile. However, layering is a look that can take a bit of trial-and-error and effective planning if it is to be well executed.

Once you have assembled the ideal staple wardrobe of items needed for this style, it is time to start putting some outfits together. Here are some lessons learned from and rules you are encouraged to follow:

Getting the Base Right

When planning an outfit for the next big occasion, something that many people forget to think about is having the correct undergarments. Particularly, if you are going for a figure-hugging look then you will need well-fitting underwear that does not show through and detract from the rest of your outfit ensemble.

Make sure you have underwear in a variety of colors, materials, and styles, including seamless, so that you are never in a rush to find what you need at the last minute.

Assess Layered Looks as a Formula

The formula is the breakdown of clothing items put together to create a layered look. You may have a favorite formula in mind that is your go-to for this type of look and can plan your wardrobe accordingly.

For instance, a basic t-shirt, oversized blazer, and pendant necklace are ideal for a simple yet smart layering formula. Knowing this, you may decide to keep a few different t-shirts and blazers in different colors and materials on hand.

Find an outfit online that you really like, or see a friend in a layered look that looks great, but you can’t put your finger on exactly why? Break down the look by its elements and then you will know to recreate it yourself.

man watch

The Rule of Three

Not sure where to start with layering? Stick to the rule of three and pick three items to create your outfit. Two items aren’t enough for a true layered look, while four or five can sometimes look chaotic or bulky.

There are certain materials that always tend to look right next to each other, such as and leather (or faux leather).

Find Some Quality Basic Tees

T-shirts are a staple item that can form the first layer of many great layered looks. Buying high-quality t-shirts, for example those that are 100% cotton, will provide comfort and will likely fit better than cheaper alternatives.

You will need a variety of t-shirts in different color tones and necklines, such as crew neck and V neck. These can be layered beneath, shirts, jackets, coats, jumpers and even overalls.

items are also ideal as layered look basics.

Puffer style and bubble jackets are a great example of this, they come in a wide range of colors, patterns and materials and some have added features such as unzippable hoods. These can be matched with almost any type of pants, including jeans, cargos and joggers for a laid-back yet fashionable outfit.

businessman-travels

If you need some inspiration for your layering, there are several celebrities that are well known for nailing this style.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber loves to layer shirts on shirts and has recently been seen to pair many of her layered outfits with white tube socks.


is another style inspiration and layers all kinds of clothing items to create interesting preppy looks.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is known for getting the layered look right. He pairs knitted cardigans with shirts or t-shirts. He often chooses oversized pieces for a relaxed and comfy outfit.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

