28 Jun

Polka Dot Dresses That Will Make Everyone Smile

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
Woman in a red polka dot dress

What’s so special about the polka dot dress that makes everyone smile? Maybe it’s all about the 1950s charm that it brings to mind? Anyways, this is one of the trendiest and most statement-making prints for Spring / Summer. The return of the beloved polka dot emerged on Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg, and runways.

Many girls hesitate to wear polka-dot dresses because they assume that this print is too simple, old-fashioned, and irrelevant. There is another perception that dots suit only young or adult ladies, but edits of 2022 are breaking this myth. It’s OK if you also didn’t know that the polka dot dress is high in fashion for 2022.

Many fashionistas have been spotted in dresses with dots of different diameters, from small to very large. Some chose black dress having white dots which is a classic and women around the world adore it, regardless of age and social status. A white speckled pattern is equally popular that helps you create delicate outfits for any season, especially spring and summer. Floor-length models of polka dot dresses can be worn as informal or evening clothes – It all depends on the design, decor, and choice of fabric for a polka dot dress. From sexy bodycon dresses and minis to playful asymmetric cuts, there’s a dotted trend for everyone.

To get runway-ready for the season, invest in playful combination of dots in different colours and scale. If in your opinion a head-to-toe colourblock dotty ensemble attracts too much attention, stick just to the one element: a dotty blouse, a skirt, or just tights. Although dots give a bit girlish impression, this season’s polka dots appear on rather feminine and sexy clothes. Polka dot dress is all about wit and ease so as of accessories, choose the ones that let the dress play the first fiddle.

Your personal taste and body shape are your best guide for choosing the right polka dot print for you. A figure-flattering polka dress accessorized with suitable shoes, jewelry, and outerwear will make you look unforgettable! Ready for a retro cocktail party?

Look at our selection of polka dot dresses

