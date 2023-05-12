Featured Posts

12 May

Trench Coats That Save The Day

by Gabi
Spring Fashion
woman in a trench coat

If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring and fall, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy. Do you need any more reasons to invest in this timeless classic? I have at least a dozen.

A trench coat is a type of outerwear that is characterized by its distinctive design and features. It is a long coat that typically extends below the knee and is made of a durable and water-resistant fabric, such as cotton gabardine or a blend of cotton and polyester.

woman in a trench coat

Key features of a trench coat include:

Double-breasted front: Trench coats typically have a double-breasted front with a row of buttons on each side, creating a stylish and classic look.

Belted waist: Most trench coats have a belt or a tie at the waist, allowing you to cinch it for a more fitted silhouette. This belt is often made of the same fabric as the coat and can be tied in a knot or secured with a buckle.

Shoulder straps: Trench coats often feature shoulder straps or epaulets, which are decorative and can also serve a functional purpose of keeping the coat in place on the shoulders.

Wide lapels: Trench coats typically have wide lapels that can be worn open or buttoned up for added protection against the elements.

Storm flaps: Trench coats often have storm flaps on the front and back, which are extra fabric panels that cover the shoulders and upper back to provide additional protection against rain and wind.

Buttoned cuffs: Trench coats usually have adjustable cuffs that can be fastened with buttons, allowing you to customize the fit and keep the elements out.

Trench coats are versatile and timeless, suitable for both casual and formal occasions. They are commonly associated with a classic and sophisticated style and are often worn as a practical and stylish outer layer during transitional seasons or in rainy weather.

If you want to play it safe, choose a beige or neutral shade coat that will match all of your boldest spring or fall ensembles. If you however, want to make a statement with a trench coat itself, pick a trendy colour like plum or oxblood to turn heads. Otherwise, you might want to invest a generous sum of money in a premium metallic trench coat we have seen at the Burberry. In each case you will look stylish and weather-appropriate.

Rainy and cold is not an ideal combination, but your can look equally hot in any weather conditions by pulling out a classic trench. Add a chic touch to off-duty and suede ankle boots, or style your new dress with open toe booties and a trench coat. Yes, this coat type offers a masterclass in combining practicality and style.

Whether grocery shopping or attending plush garden parties, celebrities are effortlessly tackling moody weather proving that this wardrobe staple is always on stand-by. This year, the best dressed stars opted for cropped sleeves to create a lighter, more summery vibe. Also, most of them choose a plain white coat for a modern take on minimalist fashion. There is a group of celebs who prefer to stand out this season in some colour (lime, pink) or a print (plaid, dots). Some go for a ladylie coat dress, some opt for a leather sleeve coat.

Get an instant hit of style inspiration from the below pictures of trench coats:

