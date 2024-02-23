We all have one or two favourite party dresses that we turn to time and time again when we need something to wear for special occasions. The perfect party dress fits like a glove, is a flattering colour and is appropriate for virtually every night out, party or other occasion.

Unfortunately, these go-to party dresses have a short shelf life. The dress either wears out from being worn all the time, or you simply tire of it (and worry that your friends will think that you have no other clothes) and move on to a new favourite piece.

With 2024 just beginning, it’s time to find yourself a new go-to party dress. To give you some ideas, here are some of the top party dress trends of the moment.

Peplum dresses

This trend, which was huge last year, is still going strong in 2024. For anyone who’s somehow managed to miss out on this look, a peplum is a flared or ruffled piece of fabric attached at the waist of a top, dress or high-waisted skirt. It is designed to emphases the hip-to-waist curve and create a flattering silhouette.

When choosing a peplum party dress, avoid over-fussy peplums which look like the frilly valance around a bed. Instead, go for sleek, sculptured peplums that enhance your curves rather than creating bizarre new ones.

Peekaboo pieces

Any party dress that features a cut-out or peekaboo design will be bang on trend this year. For a high fashion rather than trashy look, make sure your dress flatters your shape and isn’t too revealing. Take a cue from your favourite celebrities who take the red carpet aback with their more or less daring party dresses.

Sheen and shimmer dresses

As seen on the catwalk in the Christian Dior and Diane von Furstenberg collections for Spring/Summer, party dresses and other pieces with a hint of sheen are going to be huge this year. Choose dresses featuring a hint or a stripe of iridescent fabric rather than going for sheen head-to-toe, and team with neutral accessories to pull off this look.

Notice-me neon dresses

Florescent fashion was a huge trend in the spring catwalk shows, and whilst it may not be everyone’s cup of tea for everyday wear, it’s perfect for party dresses. Choose a shade which flatters your skin tone and keep your accessories simple and neutral coloured. Let the dress do the talking.

Sporty dresses

Skater dresses and sporty dresses with short, flirty A-line skirts and bodices which show off shoulders are set to be everywhere this season, and they are so easy to wear. This young, fresh look is also ideal for party dresses, as it can be dressed up easily with a pair of heels and some glitzy accessories.

