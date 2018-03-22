Although spring fashion is still under neon colours’ spell, there’s a new player in the town: pastels. On-trend shades of baby pink, mint green, soft blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Diane von Furstenberg, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton’s catwalks.

Pastels in Spring fashion

Retro knee-length dresses with a fair dose of sweetness were presented by Miuccia Prada. Diane von Furstenberg, kept up the momentum with different separates in different fabrics in every shade of the pastel rainbow. Riccardo Tisci from Givenchy gave the season a sense of airiness with a range of pastel suits while Marc Jacobs mastered Broderie Anglaise dresses in a candy-coloured Louis Vuitton fashion show.

How to wear pastels?

Elegant and flattering pastel hues are easy to wear for women whose physique and complexion can be described as ethereal and fair. This means blondes and châtaines (like Natalia Vodianova or Magdalena Frackowiak, for example). These women will have no problem sporting Spring’s most feminine candy-coloured dresses or even going head-to-toe pastels.

On the other hand, harsh beauty of a strong brunette can make heavy weather of incorporating pastels. That’s why dark-haired women should mix-and-match sorbet hues with bold shots of neon or at least invest in popular pastel highlights.

Passionate for Pastel – this is how Vogue Japan’s photoshoot with Magdalena Frackowiak was called. Outfitted by Giovanna Battaglia, the Polish model looked absolutely stunning in pastel dresses from the leading high-fashion designers. The perfect ladylike ensembles required a proper styling. Magda had her hair done in surprisingly flattering lush curls which were accompanied with girly blushed cheeks. Image credit