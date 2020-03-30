It might have taken its time, but spring’s finally here – and don’t let that constant threat of snow fool you. Now that the temperatures are (slowly) rising, we can start shrugging off those bulky winter coats and jumpers and start wearing something with a little more definition.

There’s no denying that sneakers are huge these days – the global market proves that athleisure trend is still going strong. Fashionistas know that tracksuit pants, knit t-shirts and sneakers are a great addition to every stylish outfit. Check out our editor’s picks.

New Balance 997H sneakers in stone-Beige

Puma RS-X Puzzle sneakers in pink

Bershka platform sneaker in white

adidas Originals Continental 80 Vulc sneaker in blue

Ted Baker leopard pony sneakers-Multi

New Balance 574 sneakers in multi

London Rebel chunky runner sneakers in gray mix-White

Ted Baker Ephielp printed leather sneakers-White

ASOS DESIGN Doro chunky lace up sneakers in rose gold

Truffle Collection knitted runner sneakers-Pink

This season, sneakers just have to make a statement. For instance, drawing on your sneakers is a thing for 2020. If drawing is not your thing, try sequined, printed and even furry sneakers to amp up your spring outfit. What sneakers are you wearing now? Or is there any particular style you are going to try this season? Let me know your thoughts!