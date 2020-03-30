Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
30 Mar

10 Outfit-Making Sneakers for Spring

by Gabi
Shoes, Spring Fashion
spring 2017 sneakers

It might have taken its time, but spring’s finally here – and don’t let that constant threat of snow fool you. Now that the temperatures are (slowly) rising, we can start shrugging off those bulky winter coats and jumpers and start wearing something with a little more definition.

There’s no denying that sneakers are huge these days – the global market proves that athleisure trend is still going strong. Fashionistas know that tracksuit pants, knit t-shirts and sneakers are a great addition to every stylish outfit. Check out our editor’s picks.

New Balance 997H sneakers in stone-Beige

Puma RS-X Puzzle sneakers in pink

Bershka platform sneaker in white

adidas Originals Continental 80 Vulc sneaker in blue

Ted Baker leopard pony sneakers-Multi

New Balance 574 sneakers in multi

London Rebel chunky runner sneakers in gray mix-White

Ted Baker Ephielp printed leather sneakers-White

ASOS DESIGN Doro chunky lace up sneakers in rose gold

Truffle Collection knitted runner sneakers-Pink

This season, sneakers just have to make a statement. For instance, drawing on your sneakers is a thing for 2020. If drawing is not your thing, try sequined, printed and even furry sneakers to amp up your spring outfit. What sneakers are you wearing now? Or is there any particular style you are going to try this season? Let me know your thoughts!

Related Posts

Previous post
5 Tips To Help Every Fashionista Stay Financially Afloat And Comfortable
Next post
3 Ways You Can Win Designer Clothes
You might also like
woman wearing gold gladiator sandals
Spring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion Shows
2020-04-03
woman in jeans and black heels
Spring 2020 Fashion Must-Haves
2020-04-02
girls in workout clothes
7 Best Tips to Look Stylish at the Gym
2019-05-21
Follow Me On Instagram
Fascynujące życie w cieniu koronawirusa 😂 #polishgirl #polishwoman #koronawirus #zostańwdomu #zostanwdomu #potd📷 #potd #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsoftheday #catsofig #catstagram #catofday
Whitepress umieścił mnie na liście 100 kobiet w branży SEO 😊 #work #seo #sem #ppc #googleads #googleadwords #googlemaps #pozycjonowanie #kampania #searchengineoptimization #searchenginemarketing #searchengines #entrepreneurship #business #businesswoman #workworkwork #seotips #seoservices #semkrk #whitepress #contentmarketing #seoaudit #seoaudits #linkbuilding #potd📷 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #dzienkobiet
Sówka chłodzi się w strumyku #brzozów #rbr #animallover #animallovers #animals #owl #owls #sowa #sówka #zwierzęta #zwierzeta #fauna #podkarpacie #podkarpackie #podkarpaciejestpiękne #potd📷 #potd #potd❤
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
Love Moschino ❤ #moschino #lovemoschino #moschinobag #moschinobags #moschinolove #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionweek #fashionworld #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #milano #milan #milanfashionweek #milanfashion #milanfashionweek2020 #valentinesday #valentines #valentinesday2020 #handbags #handbag #bags #bag #baglover #bagaddict #handbagaddict
5 Reasons Why 14k Gold Rings Are Never a Bad Decision check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)