With warm, sunny weather comes the desire to spruce up your wardrobe with fun, happy spring colours. Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.

Pastel Handbag Is Perfect for Every Type of Job Interview



Don’t shy away from pastels as the weather gets warm — embrace them! Elegant and flattering pastel hues are easy to wear by women who can be described as ethereal and whose skin is fair. If you’re not one of them or if there is something holding you back from wearing pastel clothes, a fun solution is to incorporate a classy pastel handbag into your outfit. Imagine yourself wearing a pastel bag to your dream job interview. Irresistible.

Pastel Jewellery Your Bridesmaids Would Love to Wear



For some people wearing pastel outfits are too loud or bright for the office, a fun solution is to incorporate classy pastel accessories. Look for pastel jewelry that feature vibrant gems to balance professionalism with pizazz. Consider wearing a statement necklace or grandiose earrings that feature your favorite hue or your special birthstone gem. Statement jewellery can make any look (whether it is casual or business) appear more put together and fashion forward. The right necklace with a touch of glitter in the ears or on the wrist will convey that you took the extra time to accessorize and put thought into your appearance. Whether or not that’s the case, we all like to at least look the part of savvy fashionista. Check out some of these fun pastel statement pieces that you can easily integrate into your everyday business attire and casual weekend looks.

Chic and comfortable pastel shoes

In spring many of us can’t get enough of the mint greens, the pastels, and the multi-colored sandals we keep seeing. Not to mention the jewels, the beads, the fringe. In brown, tan, black and more, their materials and textures look so sophisticated. Wear your go-to sandals with easy dresses, cropped pants or shorts – any color works. Here’s a few of the absolute cutest sandals I’ve seen on the net, that can be worn with flowy summer dresses, high-waisted shorts, and colorful skirts.

From baby pinks to dusty blues, pastel sneakers are the summer trend you’ll soon be seeing everywhere.

What is your favouirte way to wear pastel accessories?