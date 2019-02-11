Featured Posts

pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
11 Feb

Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories, Spring Fashion
pastel heels

With warm, sunny weather comes the desire to spruce up your wardrobe with fun, happy spring colours. Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.

Pastel Handbag Is Perfect for Every Type of Job Interview

Don’t shy away from pastels as the weather gets warm — embrace them! Elegant and flattering pastel hues are easy to wear by women who can be described as ethereal and whose skin is fair. If you’re not one of them or if there is something holding you back from wearing pastel clothes, a fun solution is to incorporate a classy pastel handbag into your outfit. Imagine yourself wearing a pastel bag to your dream job interview. Irresistible.

Pastel Jewellery Your Bridesmaids Would Love to Wear

For some people wearing pastel outfits are too loud or bright for the office, a fun solution is to incorporate classy pastel accessories. Look for pastel jewelry that feature vibrant gems to balance professionalism with pizazz. Consider wearing a statement necklace or grandiose earrings that feature your favorite hue or your special birthstone gem. Statement jewellery can make any look (whether it is casual or business) appear more put together and fashion forward. The right necklace with a touch of glitter in the ears or on the wrist will convey that you took the extra time to accessorize and put thought into your appearance. Whether or not that’s the case, we all like to at least look the part of savvy fashionista. Check out some of these fun pastel statement pieces that you can easily integrate into your everyday business attire and casual weekend looks.

Chic and comfortable pastel shoes

In spring many of us can’t get enough of the mint greens, the pastels, and the multi-colored sandals we keep seeing. Not to mention the jewels, the beads, the fringe. In brown, tan, black and more, their materials and textures look so sophisticated. Wear your go-to sandals with easy dresses, cropped pants or shorts – any color works.  Here’s a few of the absolute cutest sandals I’ve seen on the net, that can be worn with flowy summer dresses, high-waisted shorts, and colorful skirts.

spring 2017 sneakers
From baby pinks to dusty blues, pastel sneakers are the summer trend you’ll soon be seeing everywhere.

What is your favouirte way to wear pastel accessories?

 


