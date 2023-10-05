You may find yourself drooling over this year's best bag trends. The accessories game was strong on both the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 runways and the bags were especially on point.

Some Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 bag trends instantly stand out, from sleek wearability to dangling chains. Signature bags have been updated, from glitzy purses tucked under your arm to oversized totes to eye-catching novelty shapes. Take your pick!

Oversized Tote

XXL totes have an enduring minimalist appeal and are one of the hottest accessory trends. Watch out for oversized designs, organic shapes, zips, and cutouts in the Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 bag trends. There are rich colors and textures, beautiful honey hues, and sun-faded finishes. XXL totes from Jil Sander, coach, and Ann Demeulemeester will be right up your street. Coach, Jil Sander balmain made the case for totes carrying enough to fit in – like really-really big!

Woven Bag

Earthy and unique, braided and woven bag styles are everywhere on the runways. For an incredibly fashionable wardrobe choice, keep the look classic with neutral colors and shapes. Woven bags are usually taken as summer staples, but Loewe, Off-White, and Coperni proved the versatility of this style with a few design tweaks. Off-White presented a sunny bag, while a deep color palette was used on leather and wicker to bring in the fall-winter vibes at Loewe and Coperni. The woven concept was also spotted at Miu Miu.

Chain Strap Bag

louis vuitton, Victoria Beckham, and Loewe all added chain straps to their bag collection this season. Think of metallic hardware as jewelry for your bag – a chic way to elevate any look. Look for inspiration of beautiful chain-strapped bags at Loewe, Louis Vuitton, stella mccartney, Victoria Beckham, and givenchy.

Rhinestone Purse

Everything shiny is having its moment in the handbag world right now, so you'll want to get in on the action. The fall bag trend includes everything from rhinestones and crystals to beaded appliqués. gucci's silver rhinestone baguette bags turned on the sparkle factor, while Balmain's statement rhinestone mini bag glowed with gold details.

Studded Bag

The autumn / winter 2023 collections were filled with all-studded bags that are too good to have. Available in every silhouette, they're a key element of boho but look great with any outfit. Adding sparkle with studs is the perfect way to elevate your look and add lift to the cooler, darker days like those spotted at moschino, valentino, and Weinsanto.

Bucket bag

As seen in Hermes, Etro and bottega veneta, the slouchy carryall drawstring is another bag type to have. A glamorous and versatile carryall that gathers at the top is perfect for the modern woman on the go. The bucket bag of fall 2023 is large enough to hold all your everyday items without weighing you down or giving up style.

Ready to update your wardrobe? Let us know in your comments which bag style makes you rush to get one this season.