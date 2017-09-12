Is Your Wardrobe Ready For Fall? Temperatures are plummeting around the globe and fashionistas are looking to find the chicest way to keep warm. Do you find it hard to bundle up in fall and still look fabulous? Do not sacrifice style for comfort as there are many outfit ideas and essential pieces to wear every fall.

Camel coat

No wardrobe is complete without a camel coat – it is a style you will be wearing for years to come. No wonder it is a classic and universally-flattering essential for changeable weather layering. While shopping for a camel coat, consider it a smart investment and look for styles inspired with Chloé.

Classic satchel

Forget hobos, fall is all about sophisticated accessories and ladylike satchels play the first fiddle. Carried by the top handle a satchel offers a timeless retro attitude, usually a roomy interior and – thank God – will work both with your office and everday clothes.

Military separates

Every year fall fashion takes utilitarian style to new levels of chic. Khaki green military-inspired pieces like army jacket or clean-cut blouse will help you stay on top with fashion trends. Choose an aviator-inspired overcoat or an on-trend parka with a shearling collar for the ultimate in utilitarian fashion.

(Faux) fur

The best way to stay cozy when the weather turns is with some good (faux) fur. Most fashion trends come and go, but faux fur is here to stay. Elegant and luxurious, faux fur is your new go-to fashion option when temperatures plummet. Faux fur gets fun, nailing novelty with patchwork styles, cool colour-block coats and classic vintage styles. Can’t commit to a coat? Try a gilet!

Knee-high boots

There is hardly a better shoe choice for fall than knee-high boots. For the timeless investment, go the classic route with this trend and stick to black and brown. Looking for something trendy? Block heels, suede fringing and cleated soles are the fresh new details to covet.

Plaid separates

From a houndstooth pattern to checks there’s no fall without plaids! We cannot think of a better transitional pattern on a wool mini or a sleeveless shift dress to pair with our knee-high boots.

Midi skirt

Meet the hemline that works for all seasons. Team your floral-print pencil skirt with a sweater and knee-high boots for folk-inspired flair when temperature drops. Otherwise, wear a calf length skirt with a sheer blouse and remember, there is nothing more ladylike than a rustle of swinging pleats!

Ankle boots

So if you invest in only one type this season, make it a pair of leather ankle boots. Sure to stamp any outfit with serious attitude, a statement ankle boot adds instant edge – think cracked-effect leather, studded straps and tough-luxe chains.

Leather jacket

The addition of a leather jacket is essential to any Fall wardrobe when you want to add a little edge or just polish up an everyday look. Keep it casual with boyfriend jeans and sneakers, or ramp things up a bit and layer your leather over a body-con dress and statement pumps.

Leopard print

We love to use the animal print trend as a way to sneak in some wildness to our daily look. No doubt the easiest print to carry through fall, leopard is a simple and chic way to add an unexpected element to any outfit.

What are your favourite fall fashion essentials? What would you add to this list to make it complete?