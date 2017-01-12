Fashion Allure

It’s awkward when your man does not dress as well as you do when you go out on various social occasions. As a couple, you become a study in contrasts because the better you dress, the worse he looks.
6 Ways to Wear Your Little Black Dress
Black is slimming and flattering for every body type. That being said, a fun thing about little black dress is that there’s a million different possibilities for accessorizing because everything matches black!
10 Best Sweaters to Keep You Warm This Winter
Today we hand-picked the finest selection of knit wonders to prepare your wardrobe for sweater weather! Simple creams and tans, cozy knits, suede and classic patterns feel so polished. Just have a look!
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
Old Hollywood Glamour Never Looked So Fresh
Oh how we long to be as glamorous as Marilyn Monroe and Jackie O. Recently, many stars added old-style Hollywood glamour to the premiere of The Great Gatsby. Though this trend is constant in the fashion world, signature staples of the femme fatale wardrobe never go out of style.
Festive Holiday Party Pumps With All-Over Glitter
With holiday parties and New Year’s Eve around the corner, there is no better time to hunt down a pair of festive shoes than now. Bring some serious shine to anything from slim denim to a little black dress with these gorgeously glam heels from Kate Spade and Badgley Mischka.
Go Glam with New Year’s Eve Party Dresses
Still looking for a great dress to wear on New Year’s Eve? This time of year may be stressful for some, but it can also be exciting and full of parties! You probably have a work party, friends’ parties, and
Christmas Jewellery – What To Wear For Holiday Parties?
Once upon a time, a large, sloppy sweater with a Christmas tree slapped on the front of it would have passed for fashionable holiday partywear. However, it isn’t the 1980′s anymore, and that means that it’s going to be a bit harder to figure out what to wear this upcoming holiday season. Use this guide to make sure that you’re the best dressed at all of your events!
Jewellery as a Christmas Gift: The Perfect Gift For Her
To help you find great gift ideas for your mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, or just that special woman in your life, we have hand-picked a few jewellery pieces that will work as a Christmas gift. Just remember to get your Christmas jewellery with beautiful gift wrap!
5 Gifts Every Guy Will Want This Christmas
December’s arrived, the Christmas adverts have increased and it is becoming more and more difficult to avoid Noddy Holder’s whining vocals. That can only mean one thing: time to do your Christmas present shopping. Read about the best Christmas gift ideas for your boyfriend.