Fashion Allure

Oh how we long to be as glamorous as Marilyn Monroe and Jackie O. Recently, many stars added old-style Hollywood glamour to the premiere of The Great Gatsby. Though this trend is constant in the fashion world, signature staples of the femme fatale wardrobe never go out of style.
Leather Jackets
Festive Holiday Party Pumps With All-Over Glitter
With holiday parties and New Year’s Eve around the corner, there is no better time to hunt down a pair of festive shoes than now. Bring some serious shine to anything from slim denim to a little black dress with these gorgeously glam heels from Kate Spade and Badgley Mischka.
Go Glam with New Year’s Eve Party Dresses
Still looking for a great dress to wear on New Year’s Eve? This time of year may be stressful for some, but it can also be exciting and full of parties! You probably have a work party, friends’ parties, and
Christmas Jewellery – What To Wear For Holiday Parties?
Once upon a time, a large, sloppy sweater with a Christmas tree slapped on the front of it would have passed for fashionable holiday partywear. However, it isn’t the 1980′s anymore, and that means that it’s going to be a bit harder to figure out what to wear this upcoming holiday season. Use this guide to make sure that you’re the best dressed at all of your events!
Jewellery as a Christmas Gift: The Perfect Gift For Her
To help you find great gift ideas for your mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, or just that special woman in your life, we have hand-picked a few jewellery pieces that will work as a Christmas gift. Just remember to get your Christmas jewellery with beautiful gift wrap!
5 Gifts Every Guy Will Want This Christmas
December’s arrived, the Christmas adverts have increased and it is becoming more and more difficult to avoid Noddy Holder’s whining vocals. That can only mean one thing: time to do your Christmas present shopping. Read about the best Christmas gift ideas for your boyfriend.
Win An Exclusive Beauty Treatment This Christmas With Book Your Lifestyle
Book Your Lifestyle would like to offer a true #Glitzmas2016 Salon & Spa experience for everyone. Take a sneaky peek at some of the exciting prizes.
Top 5 Michael Kors Bags to Start Your Designer Handbag Collection
Michael Kors produces a variety of handbags considered high-end retail for trendy fashionistas. Ladies, if you want to carry around everything you need at work or at play in stylish elegance, check out these MK bags.
Embrace Your Inner Tough Girl With Military Look
Love it or hate it but this fall, military-inspired styling had a major impact on fashion runways! From Prabal Gurung to Calvin Klein military shift dresses and sharply tailored army jackets look more polished and still add the headturning, edgy style to fall and winter ensembles.
10 Chicest Outerwear Essentials We Can’t Wait To Cozy Up In
Just because it is cold out does not mean you need to look boring! Want to know how to stay warm and stylish during winter? Have a look at the best outerwear styles including blanket coats, capes and shearling.