17 Apr

The Most Wearable Spring / Summer 2024 Fashion Trends

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman suit

Spring / summer 2024 is the season for discreet chic and nostalgia. From a ’90s fashion comeback to effortlessly elegant see-through dresses, these are some of the latest hot trends to embrace for the seasons to come.

90’s fashion

’90s fashion is evidently making a comeback for another successive year! Looking back at 90s clothing, some iconic things may instantly pop into mind: bright blocks of colour, black leather jackets, sheer dresses, slip dresses, office wear, and black combat boots. Bold colours, brand logos, wide-leg trousers, and what-not 90’s. Seek out white shirts, cocktail dresses, pencil skirts, grey tailoring, and boyfriend-style jeans from key fashion houses like Maison Margiela, Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann, Prada, Saint Laurent, and more.

READ MORE: 1990s Fashion Tips From The Catwalks

Sheer dressing

The sheer dressing trend is a treat for women who love a sensual feminine touch to dress up. Many fashion houses presented their romantic versions of see-through dresses during Spring / Summer 2024 Fashion Week. Christian Dior unveiled new transparent, airy designs balanced with muted tones and shapes. The trend put forward a romantic flair with the see-through black dresses presented by the Givenchy while the sheer sleek Coperni silhouette is less bold but just as revealing.

Sky blue

The color was seen all over the runways for the upcoming spring and summer collections, with designers like Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, JW Anderson, and many more. Ferragamo showcased a sky blue satin plunge-neck cocktail dress at Milan Fashion Week along with an array of sky blue coloured outfits from its ethereal collection for Spring / Summer 2024. Bottega Veneta featured a show-stopping strapless fringed dress, accessorized in the most serene shade of blue. JW Anderson used the colour in form-fitting, cut-out designs that sensually contoured the body.

READ MORE: Embracing the Sky Blue Colour Trend in Fashion

Metallics

Spring / Summer 2024 runways are full of endless ways to add a dazzling touch to your wardrobe. Metallic hues were prominent on most of runways where they were presented in the form of a silver mesh gown and a gold frock with sequins, slits, and chains. Designers convince to wear metallics during the day, not only as for evening wear. The metallic shades never seem to leave fashion’s trend orbit – but for spring 2024, they have gained extra traction on the runways of the city of Paris. A dose of Prabal Gurung’s supermodel catwalk in a silver slip dress with side slits certainly helped too. Gabriela Hearst’s liquor gold topless dress and Ralph Lauren’s elegantly draping liquid gold gown turned the models into beauty goddesses.

READ MORE: Metallic Trend On The Red Carpet and Runways

Fringing

Playful fringe and tassels make a stylish comeback, proving to be the biggest trend of the season. Leading the trend, Prada came up with these dynamic detailed dresses and skirts. Alexander McQueen presented numerous fringed pieces bringing a sense of freedom, lightness, and motion to its season’s collection. Burberry was one of those to first call on the fringes and tassels in their seasonal intricate collection. These fashion forward pieces featuring lots of fringe will introduce a little swing and dash to your wardrobe.

Here are the best fashion trends you need to know for spring and summer 2024. From statement-making metallics and fringing, to sensual sheer dressing, see all of the season’s top trends from high fashion runways.

