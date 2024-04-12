Playful fringe and tassels make a stylish comeback, proving to be the biggest trend of the season. Leading the trend, Prada came up with these dynamic detailed dresses and skirts. Alexander McQueen presented numerous fringed pieces bringing a sense of freedom, lightness, and motion to its season’s collection. Burberry was one of those to first call on the fringes and tassels in their seasonal intricate collection.

Fringe detailing can be associated with relaxed Boho chic ethnic fashion, Wild West cowgirl style, Native American Pocahontas clothing or dancing 1920’s flapper ensembles. See how these fashion forward pieces featuring lots of fringe will introduce a little swing and dash to your wardrobe.

The best fringe looks were showcased at Michael Kors who mastered clever pairing of fringed pieces and Aran knits. The other look combined Wild West influences with sophisticated 1970s. Whichever look you choose, use fringe in your warm and cozy looks to add a little fun and boho-flair. The most popular fringe offerings from the runway featured skirts and bags. However, the best street styles are still very much about fringe boots. Although I have not recently seen any fringe boot on the runway, it is still a popular footwear type juding from what fashionistas are wearing.

With such a wide variety of styles it is no wonder the A-list are indulging in some fringe benefits, channelling the season’s fierce vibe, as seen on the catwalk. Sandals that hug your ankles with fringe detailing, tasselled crossbody bags, fringe boots, and dresses that add vivacious movement, nod to the summer look. Let’s see what we’ve got on the list.

Fringe swimsuit

Bold fringe of the one piece combines modern glamour with a rustic cowgirl feel for a sassy beach look. Note that it features a plunging neckline with a fringe trim that adds volume to your chest.

Fringe sandals

Step lively with swingy fringe and a peek of skin. Wear your fringe sandals with signature cargo pants for a casual look, a feminine top, a dress or a cashmere sweater for a more sophisticated cocktail look.

Fringe bag

In spring / summer this will be your major fashion dilemma: whether to choose a delicate fringed tassel bag that will make admirers take a second look or a relaxed hippie-style fringed crossbody bag.

How to wear the fringe fashion trend?

Wearing fringing as a fashion trend can add movement, texture, and a touch of bohemian flair to your outfit. Here are some tips on how to style fringing:

Choose Statement Pieces: Opt for statement pieces with fringing, such as jackets, vests, skirts, or dresses. These bold pieces will instantly elevate your outfit and make a stylish statement.

Keep it Balanced: Balance out the volume of fringing with more fitted or structured pieces. For example, pair a fringed jacket with slim-fit jeans or a fringed skirt with a fitted top to create a balanced silhouette.

Play with Lengths: Experiment with fringing of different lengths to add visual interest to your outfit. Choose pieces with long, dramatic fringe for a statement look, or opt for shorter fringe for a more subtle effect.

Mix and Match Textures: Combine fringing with other textures and fabrics for added dimension and depth. Pair a fringed suede jacket with a silk blouse or a fringed knit top with leather pants for a stylish contrast.

Accessorize with Fringe: Incorporate fringe into your accessories, such as handbags, shoes, or jewelry, to add a touch of bohemian flair to your look. Fringed handbags, sandals, or earrings can complement your outfit and tie the look together.

Keep it Tasteful: Avoid wearing fringing from head to toe to prevent overwhelming your outfit. Instead, choose one statement piece with fringing and keep the rest of your look relatively simple and understated.

Embrace Movement: Take advantage of the movement of fringing by choosing pieces that sway and sway as you walk. Fringed skirts or dresses can create a dynamic and eye-catching effect as you move.

Consider the Occasion: Tailor your fringing to the occasion by choosing pieces that suit the dress code. Opt for more subtle fringing for casual outings and save the dramatic fringe for special occasions or evening events.

Experiment with Layers: Layer fringed pieces with other clothing items for added interest and dimension. For example, layer a fringed vest over a basic top or wear a fringed scarf with a structured blazer for a stylish and layered look.

Wear fringing with confidence and attitude. Embrace the bohemian vibe of fringing and let your personality shine through as you rock this stylish trend. By following these tips, you can stylishly incorporate fringing into your wardrobe and create trendy and eye-catching outfits for any occasion.