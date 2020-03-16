Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
View Post
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
View Post
woman in a winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
View Post
To top
16 Mar

3 Tips to Prepare Yourself for Wedding Season

by Gabi
Fashion
wedding roses

As springtime draws near, it can only mean one thing: season is about to kick off. Every year, starting in March and then roaring in at full force every weekend of the summer, millions of couples across the nation will celebrate the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

But along with all the excitement and revelry comes a little bit of stress. As anyone who has hosted a bridal party or a bachelorette party can attest, it isn’t a simple task.

With some good planning and a few key preparation tips, however, you can pull it off without a hitch. Most of it is about taking the right attitude and understanding what’s truly important. So, if you keep your head on straight and don’t get too stressed about the small details, everything will go great.

Here are three tips to help you prepare for wedding season.

1. Make the Bachelorette Party Intimate

fashionistas

The popular image of a bachelorette party is a wild night out on the town with too much booze and a lot of craziness. That may have played well in the past — and still might be suitable for the right bride — but, in general, more and more brides want something simpler. Plus, most people did enough of that in college, and this is a milestone moment in life.

Thus, it will often be better to keep things much more chill and intimate. Eat some great food, then break out some wine and laughter. Just sitting around in a good location together with a few conversation-sparking games and activities is really all you need. And there’s no need to invite 20 people if they don’t seem to fit in with the core group.

This might seem like it will feel too much like a bridal shower. But that will likely be a daytime affair that includes more relatives and has an air of formality and stuffiness. For a bachelorette party, think small, personal, fun and intimate over an out-of-control blowout you could have in Vegas. You may even want to rent a house or cabin far away from everything for the weekend if everyone is on board for a short trip. Ultimately the talks you have and the memories you make will be deeper and longer-lasting.

2. Give Heartfelt Bridal Gifts

gifts for bridesmaids

Bridal gifts are a staple of any wedding season, and you want to make yours memorable for the beloved bride in your life. Long after they have forgotten about the item itself, brides will cherish the thought and effort you put into getting something special.

A signature piece of jewelry is always a great touch. Additionally, a day at the spa — especially in a group package where you can enjoy the outing together — will make anyone’s day. Or, buying some lingerie is sure to be a fun, personal and thoughtful way to get the bride excited for her big day in more ways than one.

You can also go in together with several other close friends and loved ones on a larger luxury item. Perhaps you can all contribute to a home décor showpiece or some artwork that will live on for decades in the couple’s new home. Naturally, you want to know it will be appreciated, and knowing if she has a specific wishlist item will help. But no matter which option you go with, make sure it comes from the heart.

3. Offer Emotional Support

girls in knit sweaters

Even with the happiest couple in the world, the bride will be going through all sorts of emotions in the months and weeks leading up to the wedding. Indeed, the best possible thing anyone in her life can do is to offer support. Be there for her if she needs anything, and look for ways to make her experience easier.

When it comes to logistics, you can help with some small errands. Drop by with a homemade meal out of the blue so she doesn’t have to cook one night. Or, just do something simple but helpful — like picking up some extra coffee the week before the wedding, since she’s likely to have many guests. It’s the little things that really add up.

On the emotional side, don’t wait for her to start pouring her heart out. You should know her by now, but many people won’t just open up about their wedding-day fears and worries. If she isn’t sharing, ask some questions and remind her that you’re there as she moves forward with one of the biggest decisions of her life.

Wedding Season Readiness

bride in a wedding dress

Another wedding season is almost underway. Matrimony and love are in the air. What a time to be alive! And if you keep a few key things in mind as the big event grows nearer, you will be perfectly prepared to help the loving couple have the best day of their lives.
Do your best to help plan an intimate, memorable bachelorette party. Make sure your gift to the bride comes directly from the heart. And, above all else, offer your complete emotional support.

Every wedding, and every wedding season, will be a bit different. There will be surprises — both good and bad. But if you prep yourself for the important, personal parts of the experience, it’s sure to go better for everyone involved.

Related Posts

  • How to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsHow to Style Floral Dresses for BridesmaidsNot sure how to style a floral bridesmaid dress? Unsure if the trend will work for your wedding? Don't worry, we’re here to help. Here are our top tips on how to work florals into your bridesmaid dresses and your wedding theme. Posted in Fashion
  • 5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable Reception5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable ReceptionWe present 5 suggestions to get the most out of your wedding reception and leave an indelible mark in the memories of everyone who attended. These participatory suggestions are aimed to enliven the reception and allow your guests to feel like they are contributing to the experience. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Dressing to Impress in Las Vegas: A Style GuideDressing to Impress in Las Vegas: A Style GuideWhether you’re on a sightseeing trip, a bachelorette or even a fun family vacation, packing the wrong wardrobe can put a real downer on your experience. This style guide includes the important factors you need to consider when packing for your Las Vegas vacation from comfort and […] Posted in Fashion
  • Quintessential Wardrobe Pieces That Will Transform Your StyleQuintessential Wardrobe Pieces That Will Transform Your StyleAs you look around, you realize that there are quite a few items in your closet that are now outdated. It's time to clean up and choose which stays and which goes. Here are a few fashion trends that will never go out of style, no matter the season. So hold on to these quintessential […] Posted in Fashion
  • Tips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetTips For Looking Fashionable On a BudgetFashion can be expensive, especially if you are looking to keep up with the ever-changing trends.  However, you do not need to break the bank so that you can seem like a fashionista. You need to shop smart. Here are a few tips to looking fashionable on a budget. Posted in Fashion
  • Dress Codes: Do You Know Your Grand National From Your Royal Ascot?Dress Codes: Do You Know Your Grand National From Your Royal Ascot?Racing season is upon us, and although you may have not received your tickets yet, you might be working on your wardrobe. Here, you’ll find dress codes for some of the biggest races in the country, learn the best times to don a fascinator and the perfect moment to put on the wellies. Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Why Preservatives and Additives in Foods Are so Bad for Our Bodies
Next post
5 Tips To Help Every Fashionista Stay Financially Afloat And Comfortable
You might also like
wedding bouquet and candles
5 Lively Tips For an Unforgettable Reception
2019-10-30
bridesmaids teal dresses
How to Style Floral Dresses for Bridesmaids
2019-07-20
formal dress code for men
The Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress Code
2019-03-16
Follow Me On Instagram
Whitepress umieścił mnie na liście 100 kobiet w branży SEO 😊 #work #seo #sem #ppc #googleads #googleadwords #googlemaps #pozycjonowanie #kampania #searchengineoptimization #searchenginemarketing #searchengines #entrepreneurship #business #businesswoman #workworkwork #seotips #seoservices #semkrk #whitepress #contentmarketing #seoaudit #seoaudits #linkbuilding #potd📷 #potd #polishwoman #polishgirl #dzienkobiet
Sówka chłodzi się w strumyku #brzozów #rbr #animallover #animallovers #animals #owl #owls #sowa #sówka #zwierzęta #zwierzeta #fauna #podkarpacie #podkarpackie #podkarpaciejestpiękne #potd📷 #potd #potd❤
Kitku wieczorową porą #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #cats_of_world #catsoftheday #catlover #catseverywhere #catsruleeverythingaroundme #catsofig #catlady #catofday #catstagram #catlounge #catig #catoftheday #potd📷 #potd #poland #animallover #animallovers #animals
Mediolan w styczniu 😍 #mediolan #mediolan #milanfashion #milano #milanfashionweek #milanfashionweek2020 #milano🇮🇹 #travelbook #traveller #travels #travelgram #travelphotography #travelgirl #travelling #travel #traveltheworld #italianstyle #italy #italy🇮🇹 #italian_city #milan #milanostreetstyle #milanotoday
Love Moschino ❤ #moschino #lovemoschino #moschinobag #moschinobags #moschinolove #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashionblog #fashionweek #fashionworld #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #milano #milan #milanfashionweek #milanfashion #milanfashionweek2020 #valentinesday #valentines #valentinesday2020 #handbags #handbag #bags #bag #baglover #bagaddict #handbagaddict
5 Reasons Why 14k Gold Rings Are Never a Bad Decision check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It? check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)