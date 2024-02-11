Featured Posts

11 Feb

Elevating Your Wardrobe with Peplum Chic

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman in a peplum dress

Delve into the elegance and versatility of peplum silhouettes, from flirty skirts to chic dresses and sophisticated blouses, perfect for the spring season. Discover how designers are reinterpreting this classic trend with modern twists, offering a range of styles to suit every taste and occasion. With tips on styling and accessorizing, you’ll learn how to effortlessly incorporate peplum pieces into your spring wardrobe, adding a touch of feminine flair and sophistication to your look. Embrace the timeless charm of peplum and elevate your spring style with confidence.

If I had to choose a one piece that would instantly transform your outfits to spring 2024-ready ones, I would say peplum. Why is it a crucial spring 2024 must-have piece? First of all, peplum skirt, dress and blouse have been on fire at the best 2024 fashion shows. Secondly, they’ve already had a couple of magazine covers and the last but not the least, peplum detailing creates a sleek hourglass shape.

The peplum trend is back

Derived from 1950s, redone for 1980s, peplum skirt, dress and blouse showed up again at quite a few contemporary designers. Chinese American fashion guru Vera Wang made use of the elegant tapered waist to enhance the slim silhouette of a sheer dress. Jason Wu, and Badgley Mischka chose an intense pop of electric neon while fashion duo, Cushnie et Ochs presented a gleaming metal peplum details standing out from the high-slit stark white dress. A wide spectrum of looks showcased on the season’s catwalks prove one single truth: no matter what style you choose, peplum is totally en vogue.

Take a cue from the best fashion shows and add a feminine flavour to your evening looks with an excellently tailored dramatic and inspirational peplum dress. Look for the ones with a plunging neckline, a high fitted waist and a form fitting peplum skirt. Contemporary, yet whimsical it lends an architectural edge to your fashion-forward party ensembles.

How to wear a peplum fashion trend?

Peplum is a feminine and flattering fashion trend that adds volume and shape to the waistline. Here are some tips on how to wear peplum:

Choose the Right Silhouette: Peplum tops and dresses come in various silhouettes, including fitted, A-line, and flared. Choose a silhouette that complements your body shape and emphasizes your waistline.

Focus on Proportions: Balance the volume of the peplum with the rest of your outfit. If you’re wearing a voluminous peplum top, opt for slim-fitting bottoms like skinny jeans or tailored pants to create a sleek silhouette.

Pair with High-Waisted Bottoms: High-waisted bottoms like skirts or trousers can enhance the peplum effect by emphasizing your waistline. Tuck in your top or blouse to highlight the peplum detail and create a polished look.

Choose the Right Length: Pay attention to the length of the peplum. If you have a shorter torso, opt for shorter peplum tops or jackets to avoid overwhelming your frame. For longer torsos, choose longer peplum styles that elongate the torso.

Experiment with Different Fabrics: Peplum tops and dresses come in a variety of fabrics, from structured to flowy. Experiment with different fabrics to achieve different looks. Structured fabrics like cotton or neoprene create a more structured and formal look, while flowy fabrics like chiffon or silk add movement and softness.

Accessorize Thoughtfully: Keep accessories minimal when wearing peplum to let the silhouette shine. Opt for delicate jewelry and simple accessories to complement the feminine and romantic vibe of peplum.

Layer with Blazers or Jackets: Layer a fitted blazer or jacket over a peplum top or dress for a chic and polished look. The structured outer layer adds sophistication and balance to the feminine silhouette of the peplum.

Dress it Up or Down: Peplum can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair a peplum top with jeans and flats for a casual daytime look, or dress it up with a skirt and heels for a more formal event.

Experiment with Prints and Colours: Have fun experimenting with different prints and colours when wearing peplum. Opt for bold prints or vibrant colours to make a statement, or choose classic neutrals for a more understated look.

Wear peplum with confidence and embrace your curves. The feminine silhouette of peplum is flattering on all body types, so rock it with confidence and poise. By following these tips, you can stylishly incorporate peplum into your outfits and embrace this flattering and feminine fashion trend.

