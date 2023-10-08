For the Autumn 2023 / Winter 2024 season women’s shoes, there are some new trends to look at, offering a variety of contemporary interpretations. These renditions navigate brilliantly between a futuristic vision made of radical aesthetics and more classical references infused with mindful luxury. Ahead is the footwear to covet this season.

Ballet Flats

The first style on the list of the hottest shoe trends of fall 2023 is ballet flats. Ultra flat ballerinas were the must-have summer shoes, so they are the protagonists this fall-winter season, following suit with a fresh take. They look super cute in bright colors yet elegant when decorated with trims, bows, or accessories. Its ladylike appeal and comfort have also made it a focal point amongst modern brands, like Miu Miu and Khaite, Jacquemus, Manolo Blahnik, and many others.

Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots have been an ongoing trend for years now, and while funky, statement pairs are definitely a fun option for Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 footwear rehaul. Isabel Marant, Gucci, Paris Texas, Toral, Reformation, Ganni, and many other brands have so much for you to choose from.

Slingbacks

The next style on the list of the hottest shoe trends in 2023 is slingbacks! This is probably one of the favorite shoe trends for this year. The sleek slingbacks—especially in a demure flat or kitten heel— will go beyond all the trends and seasons and will make every look more elegant paired with just about anything. Prada’s Fall 2023 runway version is surely at the top, while other labels like Toteme, Aeyde Ingrid, and Tory Burch are also not coming slow.

Metallic Shoes

Metallic shoes often make a comeback for party season, but for 2023, it’s one of the hottest shoe trends of 2023/2024. From liquid shine to sequins to glittering crystals, metallic shoes are everywhere this fall. Simone Rocha and Ganni metallic gold ballet flats, Reformation and Bottega Veneta Mary janes, Prada, Jimmy Choo, and Tom Ford kitten heel pumps, metallic shoes are a seasonal mainstay. Valentino, J. Crew, and Tory Burch loafers also contribute to this metallic movement.

Buckle Boots

Unleash your inner rebel with buckle boots, perhaps the most prevalent footwear trend on the autumn/winter runways of 2023/2024, though the best example was shown at Givenchy and Palomo Spain. More and more fashion houses, including Marion Parke Catherine, Jeffrey Campbell, Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana, and Burberry, stepped into this trend.

Over the knee boots

These are the sexiest boots available. Also known as thigh-high boots, they are said to be a next Fall / Winter must have (as seen in Prabal Gurung, Etro and Vivienne Westwood). If you already wear this type of boots, then perhaps you may already know how much attention they draw. The way to pull it off is to show off just the right amout of skin and the attention will be drawn to the boots. Wear them with a comfortable sweater dress that reaches half of your thighs to show a hint of bare skin just above the boots. Or with an oversized turtleneck under an understated wool cape and you will look sexy.

Kitten heels

Did you know that it was Audrey Hepburn who started the kitten heel trend? The quintessential heel for your day-to-day wardrobe, kitten heel will lift your stride only few comfortable inches. Sleek and steadfast, this season the tiny heel is reimagined with maximum impact thanks to luxe textures, sculptural details and magical embellishments. As seen in Gucci and Prada.

Ready to update your fall wardrobe? We would like to know which of the above trends makes you excited to get a head start on your looks for next season.