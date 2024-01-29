Red is a universal synonym for a sleek and sexy look, and this year, there’s no question that it was the most sought-after colour on the runways. Paris Fashion Week was splendid with the bright and bold cherry red trend for Fall 2023/Spring 2024. This year, recent award shows like the Golden Globes and the Emmys were glammed with a lot of celebrities wearing red. Michelle Yeoh, Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez, Ayo Edebiri, Meghann Fahy, Charles Melton, Barry Keoghan, and Dua Lipa are just some of the stars who appeared in different shades of red.

Red Is À La Mode

The red fever returns after the pink fever is over. Consider several glamorous shades of this colour mandatory for this season. Numerous fashion brands stepped into this Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trend, such as Ann Demeulemeester with blood red satin dress, velvet dresses at Alberta Ferretti, hypnotic version of the red dress at Bottega Veneta, minimalist mesh versions at Courrèges, Loewe, and Fendi, and in leather at Alexander McQueen and Proenza Schouler. The flashy, sexy red dresses spotted on the catwalks of Gucci and Michael Kors while tone-on-tone evening gowns by Carolina Herrera.

The Hermès ankle-grazing midi dress played into the sensuality of the tone, while Gucci went for a minimalistic bra top and matching pencil skirt. Ferragamo’s Maximillian Davis collection in pops of bright, tomato, and cherry red made the colour something of a signature. Valentino and Miu Miu presented dark cherry red versions on the shows, effortlessly managing the balance between bold and refined. Prada and Rick Owens joined the Fashion 2024 parade in a cherry red hue. Simone Rocha, Balmain, and Rolf Ekorth incorporated the shade in their knitwear collection for Fall 2023. We the colour was also prominent on the runways of Schiaparelli, Rick Owens, Courreges, Acne Studios, Christopher Esber, Zimmermann… honestly, just about everyone.

How to wear the red hot fashion trend?

Wearing the red hot colour fashion trend can make a bold and confident statement. Here are some tips on how to incorporate this fiery hue into your wardrobe:

Head-to-Toe Red: For a high-impact look, go for a monochromatic ensemble in varying shades of red. This creates a powerful and cohesive appearance.

Dresses: A red hot dress is a classic choice. Whether it’s a cocktail dress, a maxi dress, or a casual sundress, red is sure to turn heads.

Jumpsuits: A red hot jumpsuit is a stylish and modern choice. It’s an all-in-one statement piece that requires minimal accessorizing.

Coats and Jackets: A red hot coat or jacket can instantly elevate your outfit. It’s a powerful and bold choice for outerwear that adds flair to even the simplest ensembles.

Makeup: Red lips are a classic way to embrace the trend. A red lipstick can be a powerful accessory that complements any outfit. A bold red lip also can complement a head-to-toe red outfit. Keep the rest of your makeup more neutral to let the red stand out.

Nails: Experiment with red hot nail polish. It’s a small detail that adds a touch of glamour to your overall look.

Own It: Wearing head-to-toe red requires confidence. Stand tall, walk with assurance, and embrace the boldness of the monochromatic trend.

Minimalist Jewellery: Keep jewelry minimal to avoid overwhelming the monochromatic effect. Delicate gold or silver pieces can add subtle elegance.

The key to wearing red hot as a fashion trend is to have fun and feel confident. Whether you choose to go all-out red or incorporate it through accessories, this bold hue is sure to make a statement.

How to wear the red hot fashion trend head-to-toe?

Wearing head-to-toe red can be a bold and striking fashion statement. Here are some tips to pull off this monochromatic look with style:

Mix Tones: Incorporate different shades of red to add depth and interest to your outfit. You can include darker tones, like burgundy or maroon, alongside brighter reds.

Play with Textures: Mixing textures adds dimension to a monochromatic look. Pair a red silk blouse with tailored red pants or a wool coat with a red satin dress.

Consider Silhouettes: Combine different styles and silhouettes to create visual interest. For example, pair a fitted red top with wide-leg pants or a structured blazer with a flowy red skirt.

Choose the Right Fabric: Well-tailored pieces in fabrics like wool, silk, or crepe can elevate the look and add a sophisticated touch.

Flowy Fabrics: If you prefer a more relaxed vibe, opt for flowy fabrics like chiffon or satin for a comfortable yet chic ensemble.

Consistent Hue: Try to match the shades of red as closely as possible across different pieces to maintain a cohesive and polished look.

Consider Your Style: Tailor the outfit to the occasion. A red jumpsuit might be perfect for a night out, while a red suit could work well for a more formal setting.

Experiment with Layering: A red coat or blazer worn over a matching outfit can add sophistication and structure.

The key to pulling off the head-to-toe red look is to feel confident in what you’re wearing. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shades, textures, and accessories until you find a combination that suits your style and makes you feel fabulous.