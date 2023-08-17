From the distinctive, unstructured fendi baguette bags to the sparkly metallic bags at bottega veneta, the fashion runways have endless accessory inspiration for the upcoming warm season. To revitalize your accessories wardrobe, take advantage of your scoop on the trendiest bags for spring summer 2023.

Bucket bag

The fresh crop of seasonal-centric bucket bags is perfect for any occasion, whether you love woven muted raffia, natural leather, or fun-colored fabrics. These cool yet practical styles take you straight into summer. At the Givenchy collection for 2023, an elegant black leather bucket bag was spotted that punctuated the outfit just effortlessly. Bucket bags also appeared with delicate stud detailing or hardware, such as at Chloe, Eudon Choi, Paco Rabanne, and Hermès.

Baguette bag

If you think of investing in a handbag that never goes out of style, it will surely be the baguette bag. Its practical shape is perfect to carry in whatever way you like. The iconic shape made by Fendi has taken the baguette to the next level. Baguettes were featured prominently in some of the season's hottest showings, including Saint Laurent, gucci, and Dior.

Crochet bag

Classic summer bag – the crochet bag – is experiencing a moment of glory, an everlasting certainty in every season. Crochet bags for SS2023 are popular in vibrant colors and fun patterns. The best versions of crochet bags by Miu Miu, Gucci, stella mccartney, and zara, to name a few, are youthful, fashionable, and super stylish, making you stand out from the crowd.

Quilted bag

A signature handbag style among luxury houses is the leather shoulder with a flap, sealed with their respective logo hardware. For spring, the designers like Saint Laurent, Burberry, Chanel, Balenciaga, and Gucci offer an updated version of these familiar crossbody silhouettes in quilted leather. Plus, the padded effect proves to be timeless as ever.

Metallic bag

Sparkly handbags are having quite a moment. Jewellery, shoes, and bags are designed in gleaming hues for Spring / Summer 2023. It could be the general collective appetite for subtle glamour or the way of making a visible yet refined statement. Brands like Diesel, Balmain, Paco Rabanne, JW Anderson, Luar and Coperni, proenza schouler, and Bottega Veneta are leading the way with designs in modern metallic hues, varying from party bags to practical totes.

Woven bag / straw bag

Say hello to relaxed-luxe looks this summer. You have the sundress and cork wedge sandals, now it is time to complete your in-the-sun style with a lovely tote adorned in iconic woven construction. This modern, posh carryall will help transtition your wardrobe into the new season.

Top handle bag

Fashion and function merge in every hand-held style of a roomy satchel bag. And yes, functionality and femininity – these are the major reasons why top handle bags have appeared on the fashion scene for several decades, evoking the authentic feel of ladylike 1950s. Perfect for carrying all essentials while running the office.

Fringe bag

Fun fringe lends eye-catching appeal to either rugged Western style or effortless boho chic. Whether it is a tote, a satchel or a clutch, lush cascades of fringe ensure that with a fringe bag you will never be on the fringe of fashion! A little bit beach-y, a little bit bohemian jet set, wear it with crochet, sheer fabrics and fresh florals. This bag trend was seen in Hermès, Victoria Beckham and Versace Spring / Summer 2023 fashion shows.

While certain brands stayed true to traditional themes and colours — others took a more fun approach to the warmer season's typical shapes, color palettes, textures, and materials. Which summer handbag trend is going to get your vote?