An elegant fashion in equestrian aesthetic is tailored and sophisticated but in a smart-casual way. It screams money without having to break the bank. Invest in key pieces that will last, as the equestrian look is a recurring trend just look at the Ralph Lauren collection for the last 20 years! This season features sleeker lines which fit in with a more urban look, so you will not look out of place in the office with this style.

Recently, Gucci harked back to its roots and became a sponsor of the Longines Hong Kong Masters. Gucci’s famous red and green stripe and gold metal logo is a nod to horse bridles and bits, and the founder Guccio Gucci was inspired by all things equestrian when he set up the label in 1926. Star stylist Rachel Zoe included equestrian themes in her Spring/Summer 2013 collection, as did Kenneth Cole, Moschino, Ferragamo and Raf Simons for Dior.

This time it’s all about strong colours; equestrian is not all muted tweed and khaki. It is the riding look, not hunting and you can definitely stand out with this polished look. Choosing warmer colours will help brighten up your spring wardrobe. Try to include this year’s one of the hottest colours emerald. You can soften the look with floral prints – either in softer shirts or knotted scarves around your neck.

There are various pieces that you can buy to achieve an equestrian style. Pick and choose which suits your personal preferences. The adaptable riding coat is the most obvious place to start. It has a tailored fit which will work with many outfits. A really polished look that can be dressed up or down, depending on the need of the day. There are so many colours around to choose from.

The equestrian classic, riding boots were seen on the feet of stars Emma Roberts and Reece Witherspoon in Autumn/Winter 2012. These boots look fabulous and sleek over trousers, skinny jeans or (unsurprisingly!) jodphurs. Invest in the best boots you can afford as these will see you through all kinds of weathers, events, festivals – they are so flexible! The great thing about riding boots is the lift in the heels. This is the kind of sturdy footwear that gives you a little height and a great walk. Caramel coloured boots with tucked in black skinny jeans is a look that you can wear all day and go out for drinks in the evening, still looking smart.

As the weather warms up, the dressage shirt will come into its own. This Victoriana-esque shape has a high pie-crust collar and usually comes in silk. It is a casual take on the stiff style. Go for a shirt that has appealing details such as button-up cuffs, panelling for a more tailored look or pleating. Team up with camel coloured drainpipe tailored trousers if you do not want to go all out with actual jodphurs.

Accessorise your equestrian look with a rich leather saddlebag, they are practical, hard-wearing and achingly chic. Ralph Lauren’s Equestrian Vachetta saddlebag is perfect for the spring it comes out in hot pink supple leather and sports a stirrup-like D-ring on the handle.

Buckles are the key trend to look for in accessories on the boots, the belt and the bag. You can incorporate small horse-y motifs into prints or metalwork (Horseshoes for good luck perhaps?). Gucci’s Bridle bracelet is at the forefront of equestrian jewellery. Other items around at the moment include riding hat cufflinks (for your crisp white shirt under your riding jacket) or crossed polo sticks necklaces. With this look it is all in the details.