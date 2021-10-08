We witnessed the times when a leather trench coat gets such a remarkable update that it starts to resemble a dress. In Winter 2012, the new take on a signature silhouette in a brighter, more statement-making manner requires a brand new approach. Leather is supple what makes it easy to incorporate everywhere from sensuous second-skin leather dresses to classic cinched coats. The only question that still needs an answer is: extra-matte or patent? You choose!

The coloured leather trench coat trend has been seen on and off the red carpet. Here are a few examples:

Embed from Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood appeared at “The Ides of March” premiere in a burgundy Gucci coat with a tied bow at the neckline.

Embed from Getty Images

Then Lady Gaga left her haters green with envy after she stepped out in an emerald green Valentino leather trench sporting one of her most ladylike ensembles ever.

Embed from Getty Images

After that, Rachel Zoe went for a curacao blue Burberry Prorsum single-breasted coat at the Burberry Hosts Launch Party For New Fragrance “Burberry Body”.

Embed from Getty Images

In the end, Blake Lively broke the mould with a red leather coat and heart-adorned heels at the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 Runway Show at Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center.

These ladies clearly know what’s on in fashion.

How to wear celebrity-inspired leather trench?

ASOS EDITION leather trench coat in sage green

Bershka faux leather belted trench coat in black

Missguided faux leather trench coat in black

Helene Berman faux leather single breasted trench coat in green

These looks are however, quite difficult to recreate without breaking the bank. High quality leather trench coat in a bright, saturated colour that boasts long sleeves, and a belted waist is really hard to find outide high class boutiques like Gucci, Valentino and Emilio Pucci. Have a look the pictures of the leather coats I found online. Chic, yet comfortable, this kind of women’s jackets and coats will be your stylish go-to choice in cooler weather.