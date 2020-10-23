The Fall 2020 fashion trends are shaping up to be a pretty important forecast for your closet, and Fashion Allure is here to share them with you. You might also better get in on the action and scroll through the best fall 2020 trends below, well in time.

Spirited Metallics

Colors like gold and silver are all time-honored hues, but the daring colors like purple, green, and multi-color metallic shades are taking fall season to a whole new level. This fall, give your wardrobe a glimmering upgrade of metallics offered in a spirited new way to illuminate the season’s cozy knits, dresses, and knee-high leather boots, perfect for both work and play. Check out shimmering pinstripes covered blazers at Versace, while Sequined Stretch Jersey Dress and much more at Michael Kors.

Plaids Everywhere

One of the most dominant trends for an elevated touch this season is plaid outfits like a plaid coat, plaid skirt, blazer, pants, and anything plaid must spot in your 2020 mix. Designers like Proenza Schouler and Gucci are not hesitating to play with all plaids and rebellious prints. The more out of the box, the better.

Patchwork Patterns

For those who are extroverted dressers and never shy away from an eye-popping maximalist look, have got heaven on earth, Patchwork is going to be the talk of the town this fall 2020. With loud colors, contrasting textures, and unexpected silhouettes, this eye-catching funky aesthetic is overwhelmingly ranking high in more and more designers’ collections. You can find the extraordinary patchwork patterns prepared by Jonathan Cohen and Etro for fall fashion trends 2020.

Fringe Cut-outs

Fringes can be seen again on the runways for fall 2020 with more dedication. Fringes are going far more than the cowboy boots or a denim jacket, and more designers are up to designing their clothes with long-long fringes. Instead of being made only for the boho inspirations, A-lister designers like Rodarte and Gabriela Hearst’s most desirable fall collection is cascading down the fall-on tasseled trim dresses, chic office skirts, knitwear, and fringed blazers.

Bubble Hems

This might be the most striking trend of the fall since, for some, bubble hems remind middle school dance garb. But leave it to Simone Rocha and Oscar de la Renta to escort a fresh twist on the bulbous silhouette. Designers puffed up sleeves and hemlines into round and plump shapes that would be at the highest trend for aesthetic fashionistas for fall.

Are you ready to trick and treat your closet with the above highly spotted fall trends?