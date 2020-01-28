Featured Posts

28 Jan

Fashion Trends for 2020

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
trendy woman in a green off shoulder top

Fashion says a lot about a person and their personality. The way you dress says a lot about who you are, what you do and it even shows your mood. We are going to talk about some fashion trends or rather types of fashion that will make you look amazing this year. Always remember that the accessories you decide to put on also say a lot about you just like the best online casinos game you decide to play. It says a lot about the kind of gambler you are. Be it shoes, cosmetics, bags and also bets it says a lot about you. So, here are some fashion trends to make you look amazeballs.

Vintage Style

70s flowy pants and chunky heels

Vintage is one of the most adorable styles in fashion. It is the fashion from the 20’s to the ’70s. This style has overcome the test of time as we have seen so many celebs like Taylor swift, January Jones and more, rocking vintage clothes even at award ceremonies. From flapper dresses, retro swimwear, pin-up and floral clothing it is indeed a blast from the past. Heavily 70s-inspired high-waisted flare pants create an iconic vintage look. Also flowy denim has a leading voice. Remember there is nothing hotter this season than high-waisted wide-legged flare trousers made of fluid fabrics.

Artsy Style

woman in a tropical print dress

Artsy is the way to go for unique and outstanding fashion. It shows a person’s creativity and is mostly followed by those who want to make a statement through their dressing. Artsy is for those designers who want to be heard, those that create their own style and for those that want people to see how different they are. You can be unique this 2020 by showing people your creative side through this type of fashion. Tropical prints have dominated spring fashion. Think about a flowy dress because it already solves the mix-and-match problem of eclectic prints.

Sexy Style

white lingerie top

Like they say there is dressing for every occasion. Sexy fashion is all about drawing attention and showing off your best features. It’s all about short skirts, tight dresses, revealing clothing and heels. It’s not for everyone but particularly those that really want to make a statement. Vogue says “white is a new camel”. A shirtdress tunic is a wardrobe staple, a perfect for layering base. Minimalism is the keyword that used to be promoted in the last season but got extended and reinforced in spring. Designers also suggest wearing underwear as outerwear to achieve a trendy romantic look. This kind of clothes should be mixed this spring with neutral tones.

Casual

dress to impress

Casual is that comfort mixed with elegance kind of fashion. Where you don’t necessarily have to wear something formal or sexy or artsy but it is just more of a weekend look. It is more about t-shirts, jeans or tracks pants and things like that. It is simple but very elegant at the same time. Designers suggest wearing statement colours in fearless combinations. However there is a way to pull off the neon trend in a safer, ready-to-work version. One colour that pops, one basic shift dress. This type of fashion will always remain trendy because of its comfortability just like slot game sat casinos francais online they are simple and it’s that simplicity that makes them loved.


