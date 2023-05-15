Featured Posts

15 May

1980s Fashion Tips From The Catwalks

by Gabi
Fashion
party wear woman

The highlights of 80’s fashion are ‘big, bright, and bold looks!’ Fashion trends in the 1980s reflected materialistic values and wealth by flaunting more and more designer labels and brand logos. It was a decade of oh-so-big hair, oversized tops, dramatic shoulder pads, acid-wash jeans, and bright neon fabric colours and patterns.

80s fashion gave rise to more style icons than in any previous decade. When there were no cell phones or the internet; television, magazines, and advertising were the only source to get fashion inspiration for the masses. So, the 80’s fashion brands, celebs, and music bands proved to be the fashion influencers of that era.

1980s fashion tips

1980s fashion was characterized by bold, bright colors, exaggerated silhouettes, and a focus on self-expression and individuality. Some of the key fashion trends of the decade included:

Power dressing: Women’s fashion in the 1980s was heavily influenced by the rise of powerful businesswomen, and power dressing was a major trend of the decade. This involved wearing tailored suits with shoulder pads, oversized blazers, and high-waisted pants, creating a strong, confident silhouette.

Athletic wear: The 1980s saw a rise in fitness culture, and this was reflected in fashion trends. Athletic wear, including sweatpants, leggings, and sneakers, became a popular casual style.

Neon colours: Bright, bold colours were a major trend in the 1980s, with neon shades being particularly popular. Neon colours were often combined in bold colour-blocked outfits, or paired with contrasting black.

Punk and new wave fashion: The punk and new wave music scenes were influential in fashion trends of the 1980s. This involved wearing ripped denim, leather jackets, and studded accessories.

rock: The rock trend of the 1980s saw a return to flamboyant, theatrical fashion. This involved wearing metallic fabrics, glittery makeup, and bold accessories.

Some of the iconic fashion figures of the 1980s included Madonna, who popularized the use of lace, fishnet stockings, and oversized accessories, and Princess Diana, who was known for her elegant, sophisticated style. The fashion of the 1980s was all about pushing boundaries and embracing individuality, and its influence can still be seen in fashion trends today.

1980s fashion inspiration

Some of the iconic actresses and models from the 1980s who are still looked to for fashion inspiration today include: Princess Diana, Madonna, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford.

As mentioned earlier, Princess Diana was known for her elegant, sophisticated style, often wearing tailored suits, chic dresses, and statement accessories. was a fashion icon in the 1980s, popularizing the use of lace, fishnet stockings, and oversized accessories. She also popularized the “boy toy” look, which included wearing as outerwear. Brooke Shields was a popular model and actress in the 1980s, known for her youthful, fresh-faced look. She often wore high-waisted jeans, oversized sweaters, and blazers. Cindy Crawford was one of the most famous models of the 1980s, known for her athletic physique and classic, all-American style. She often wore denim, leather jackets, and oversized t-shirts.

These women all had distinct styles that epitomized the fashion trends of the 1980s. Their influence can still be seen in fashion trends today, making them great sources of inspiration for anyone looking to incorporate 1980s style into their wardrobe.

1980s women’s fashion ranged from cute and subdued to bold and loud. Many fashion stylists believe that 80s women’s fashion was much more daring because they took their looks to greater heights with the plethora of accessories and makeup available.

And now, when we’re in love with all things retro, more and more people are finding an appreciation for 80’s fashion. Therefore, we occasionally spot 80’s clothing in high street clothing stores or on a catwalk model. To the latest updates, a few hints of the 80s are making a comeback (like those huge earrings, big tops, leg warmers, and power suits) to make their way into your wardrobe once more.

1980s fashion has become a trend leader and gave many iconic looks expected to continue to pop up in years to come.

