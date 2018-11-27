Featured Posts

27 Nov

These Chic Blazers Will Instantly Update Your Closet

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman in a chic blazer

Oversized boyfriend blazers are another wardrobe essential and they are often called new clothing classics. The chic boyfriend-style blazer offers a lightweight protection from unstable weather and it adds a masculine touch to your outift. It can be worn in two ways: one – to balance out the feminity of a cocktail dresses, two – to strengthen masculine touch of trousers or jeans.

The new tailoring is feminine thanks to fluid fabrics and laid-back shapes. But what is the easiest way to navigate the season’s masculine-inspired aesthetic? Slick tuxedo blazers and tailored vests! Smart enough for the office, these styles will also add a sophisticated air to more casual outfits.

chic blazer for woman

Celebrities and designers love blazers

Many celebrities, including , Kate Moss, , Vanessa Paradis, Chloe Sevigny, and have been incorporating blazers into their casual and workwear ensembles. Fancy reading fashion designer’s tips? Here’s what they suggest. Either with long or roll sleeves, with a notch or shawl collar, button fronted or bottonless, designers suggest a boyfriend-fit jacket or a blazer. Choose different styles and play with colours, fabrics and fit.

  • offers a flax-linen blazer in a sexy coral colour
  • offers a black boyfriend-fit jacket with shoulder pads
  • offers a sequined black boyfriend blazer with concealed side pockets
  • offers a white wool-blend boyfriend blazer with big pockets

Blazers are good for winter too

woman in a black blazer

Classic and functional, a decent blazer is a classic winter clothing option. Blazers made from wool (or other heavy fabric) will protect you from those icy pangs. Neutral colours are a safe bet as they can generally seamlessly blend and work with your other (non-winter) clothing. And if you want create a blazer-based winter combo, match it with skinny jeans, riding boots and a stylish scarf.


