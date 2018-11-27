Oversized boyfriend blazers are another wardrobe essential and they are often called new clothing classics. The chic boyfriend-style blazer offers a lightweight protection from unstable weather and it adds a masculine touch to your outift. It can be worn in two ways: one – to balance out the feminity of a cocktail dresses, two – to strengthen masculine touch of trousers or jeans.

The new tailoring is feminine thanks to fluid fabrics and laid-back shapes. But what is the easiest way to navigate the season’s masculine-inspired aesthetic? Slick tuxedo blazers and tailored vests! Smart enough for the office, these styles will also add a sophisticated air to more casual outfits.

Celebrities and designers love blazers

Many celebrities, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Moss, Rachel Bilson, Vanessa Paradis, Chloe Sevigny, and Kate Beckinsale have been incorporating blazers into their casual and workwear ensembles. Fancy reading fashion designer’s tips? Here’s what they suggest. Either with long or roll sleeves, with a notch or shawl collar, button fronted or bottonless, designers suggest a boyfriend-fit jacket or a blazer. Choose different styles and play with colours, fabrics and fit.

Stella McCartney offers a flax-linen blazer in a sexy coral colour

colour Alexander McQueen offers a black boyfriend-fit jacket with shoulder pads

boyfriend-fit jacket with shoulder pads Ashish offers a sequined black boyfriend blazer with concealed side pockets

with concealed side pockets Chloé offers a white wool-blend boyfriend blazer with big pockets

Blazers are good for winter too

Classic and functional, a decent blazer is a classic winter clothing option. Blazers made from wool (or other heavy fabric) will protect you from those icy pangs. Neutral colours are a safe bet as they can generally seamlessly blend and work with your other (non-winter) clothing. And if you want create a blazer-based winter combo, match it with skinny jeans, riding boots and a stylish scarf.