We are obsessing over the versatility of the pleats this season. Classic yet whimsical, these ladylike details are ideal for work and play. There’s plenty of styles to choose from with variations ranging from silk pleat dress to a leather pleat skirt. Whichever you choose, remember that pleats are perfect for a summertime office look as well as for your next night out with the girls. See the below collection of casual and elegant street style outfits to inspire you in spring.

Aysegul Uluc paires her pastel orange pleated skirt with a matching V-neck blouse. As of accessories, she wears sunglasses by And Other Storm, Christian Louboutin nude stilettos and Bvlgari hangbag and wristband. The outfit has been spotted at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Istanbul Fall Winter 2015.

Fashion blogger Kristi Gogsadze La Georgienne wears a black pleated Karen Millen skirt, a Tara Jormon coat and Simone Perele bodysuit. She finishes the fashion-forward look with Mango shoes and Federica Moretti hat on day 8 of Paris Collections: Women on March 10, 2015 in Paris, France.

This picture of a schoolgirl-inspired outfit was taken as a part of Tokyo Street Fashion. The girl was seen in Harajuku in Tokyo, wearing a black blouse with Peter Pan collar and a matching black pleated skirt.

Giovanna Battaglia, the Senior Fashion editor at Vogue Japan poses before the Miu Miu show on Day 9 of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2015. She is a picture of fashion perfection thanks to her short pleated skirt worn with a chunky knit sweater. The outfit is paired with a small chain strap bag, the black hat and eye-catching knee high boots.

Another fashionable outfit spotted in the streets of Paris during the Paris Fashion Week. The guest is wearing a pleated dress in burgundy, an embroidered coat and a handheld clutch.

Korean entertainer Nayoung Kim wears a Sacai top and a white pleated skirt accessorized with Chloe shoes on day 7 of Paris Collections: Women on March 09, 2015 in Paris.

Stylist Alina Gelzina wears a colourful Marca Du Valdeza pleated skirt, Gucci jacket, and a Topshop top. She accessorizes her look with contrast Miu Miu shoes and Mulberry backpack on day 6 of Paris Collections: Women on March 08, 2015 in Paris, France.

Here you can see the guest at the Chloe show on day 6 of Paris Collections: Women on March 08, 2015 in Paris, France. The girl wore black pleats with a statement-making faux fur jacket, open toe booties and rounded sunglasses.

Another interesting outfit from Chloe Day 6 of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear. A guest poses wearing a Chloe total look which consists of Chloe boho chic dress accessorized with strappy sandals.

‘The Northern Light’ blogger Hedvig Opshaug wears Stuart Weitzman shoes, Mango coat and Dagmar pleated dress. She completes her outfit with Charlotte Olympia bag and M2 Mallitier bag on day 5 of Paris Collections: Women on March 07, 2015 in Paris, France.

Stylist Elisa Nalin wears Jourdan jacket and Tomo pleated skirt on day 3 of Paris Collections: Women on March 05, 2015 in Paris, France. She finds the prefect balance between sporty and elegant.

Another interesting street style look belongs to Vogue Thailand Fashion editor Jongkol Tangpradir. She poses wearing a black and blue Sacau top and a modern skirt in Milan, Italy. My favourite part of the outfit are shoes – furry sandals.

Gizele Oliveira during London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2015/16 at on February 23, 2015 in London, England.

Senior Fashion Assistant at Harpers Bazaar Anna Vitiello wears Fendi bag and shirt, Dior sunglasses, Stuart Weitzman boots and a Holzweiler poncho on day 3 of London Collections: Women on February 22, 2015 in London, England.

Fashion Director at bazaar.com Kerry Pieri wears a Gucci bag, Stella McCartney skirt, Reformation jacket, Celine shoes, Topshop top and Ray Ban sunglasses on day 3 of London Collections: Women on February 22, 2015 in London, England.

Lainy Alexandra Hedaya wears Margiela coat, Reed Krakoff bag, Torn by Ronny Kobo pants, and Prada shoes on the Streets of Manhattan on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

Guests are seen outside the Tibi show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

Alexandra Rakhimova wears a Saint Laurent handbag, Giovanni Rossi shoes, and skirt and jacket by Flannel on day 4 of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2015, on January 28, 2015 in Paris, France.

Model Nadine Strittmatter wears an Alexander Wang skirt and Converse Trainers on day 3 of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2015, on January 27, 2015 in Paris, France.

Fashion Designer Vanessa Emirian wears a sweater by United Colors of Benetton, skirt, jacket and clutch on day 2 of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2015, on January 26, 2015 in Paris, France.

Jannet Liu poses wearing a Moncler cardigan and Toga skirt. She accessorizes her French look with black and white shoes.

The celebrity fashion blogger, Patricia Contreras poses wearing a Balmain jacket, all-pleated red hot Azzaro dress, Alexander McQuen shoes and a quilted Chanel bag.

Virginie Muys, the co-founder and creative director at DISCIPLINES poses wearing a Julien David jacket, Black denim skirt and Cline oxford shoes.