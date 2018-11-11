Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
11 Nov

The Most Stylish Ways To Wear Neon

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
neon fluoro fashion trend

One of the major 2018 trends – neons – get really flamboyant. From a flash of fuchsia to touches of tangerine, fuoro is so on trend right now. Discover the most stylish and subtle ways to wear these highlighter hues.

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images

Any questions? I’m answering in advance: there are NO GUIDELINES! If you’re asking yourself what made designers go to such colourful extends there’s a funny story told by Belgian designer Raf Simons (creative director for the Jil Sander label). He said got inspired with mellow shades of his favourite French cakes. Yes, fashion and cakes have a lot in common, see: Sex and The City.

Statement colour blocking is not only reserved for a day (meaning for stopping traffic). As seen in: Marc Jacobs, Sonia Rykiel, , , Nina Ricci, Jil Sander, Akris, neons appear in a luxurious version perfect for the evening. Of course if you dare to illuminate the night for instance in a neon colour block dress. Remember: bright is fun so why don’t you let yourself play around the clock?


Related Posts

Previous post
Menswear For Women Back In Full Force
Next post
The Best 6 Ways to Save Money on Clothes And Still Look Great
You might also like
leopard print
Leopard Print Pieces To Take Your Look To The Next Level
2018-10-24
fashion girls 2018
Top 5 Fall 2018 Fashion Must-Haves
2018-09-13
Follow Me On Instagram
Uwielbiam fioletowy 💜💜💜 #silownia #siłownia #polishwoman #polishgirl #fitness #gym #gymgirl #gymlife #fitgirl #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife #fitlife #fitspo #instamood #picoftheday #potd #instagym #active #strong #motivation #health #fitnessmodel #cardio #training #lifestyle #instafit #workout
Ten moment kiedy wychodzisz ze szmateksu z ciuchami z metką 💜💛💚 #thriftshop #thriftfinds #leopardprint #zarawoman #hm #clothes #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashion #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #fashionblog #instafashion #instafashion #instaphoto #instapic #instadaily
Piękne stworzenie | Beautiful creature 👧😍😺 #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday #catlove #gingercat
Sunday Bloody Sunday 😘💜😺 #polishwoman #polishgirl #brunettesdoitbetter #brunette #brunettegirl #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #gingercat #lazysunday #mirror #bathroom #animallover #crazyhair
Maliny z mojego ogródka - how cool is that? 🍇🍇🍇 #raspberry #malina #garden #fruit #fall #autumn #jesień #red #instaphoto #instamood #leisure #ikea #rednails #instagirl #photooftheday #nature #naturelovers #nature_seekers #eko #instagood #instadaily #potd #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #healthy #healthyeating #ogrodniczka
Żele w moim wykonaniu 💅 #tgif @pinkgellac #gelnails #gelnail #gelnägel #gelmanicure #manicure #mani #rednails #rednails💅 #rednails❤️ #ladyinred #friday #fridaymood #nailporn #nailstagram #nails💅 #nails #nailaddict #nailartist #nailpro
Somebody stop me! Znowu kupiłam torebkę 👜 przynajmniej perfuma jest na prezent 😁 #instabag #instafashion #instaphoto #fashionista #fashion #fashionweek #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionlovers
This site uses cookies Find out more