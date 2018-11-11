One of the major 2018 trends – neons – get really flamboyant. From a flash of fuchsia to touches of tangerine, fuoro is so on trend right now. Discover the most stylish and subtle ways to wear these highlighter hues.
Any questions? I’m answering in advance: there are NO GUIDELINES! If you’re asking yourself what made designers go to such colourful extends there’s a funny story told by Belgian designer Raf Simons (creative director for the Jil Sander label). He said got inspired with mellow shades of his favourite French cakes. Yes, fashion and cakes have a lot in common, see: Sex and The City.
Statement colour blocking is not only reserved for a day (meaning for stopping traffic). As seen in: Marc Jacobs, Sonia Rykiel, Loewe, Prada, Nina Ricci, Jil Sander, Akris, neons appear in a luxurious version perfect for the evening. Of course if you dare to illuminate the night for instance in a neon colour block dress. Remember: bright is fun so why don’t you let yourself play around the clock?
