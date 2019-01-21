As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring summer. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. From candy coloured dresses to sweet nail polishes, the new season is flush with pastel hues: buttercup yellow, cool mint, soft pink, pistachio green, forget-me-not blue and seductive lavender.

that complements nearly anything you might want to wear. This season they make a perfect match to sportswear-inspired pieces , all-white ensembles and ethereal spring dresses . They key to pair pastels is either soft colours or texture-rich clothing. Whatever your choice is, pastels are always a classic, chic and elegant option.

Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring and summer:

lilac nail varnish – will have your fingertips looking fancy

– will have your fingertips looking fancy dusty pink nail polish – fresh and yummy spring shade

– fresh and yummy spring shade mint nail lacquer – sure to get your spring off to a great start

– sure to get your spring off to a great start cornflower blue nail polish – the modern look for manicures

– the modern look for manicures nude nail varnish – perfect if matches your skin tone

Lilac Nail Polish – Buy essie Lilac Nail Polish – Full Steam Ahead

Talk about the shades of purple and violet. This colour trend has popped up in everything from hair highlights to nail polish colours and it is no wonder, because this colour perfectly suits the season. Slip on a floral tunic and have your nails painted in the satiny smooth lilac nail polish.

Featured in:

Dusty Pink Nail Polish – Buy OPI Nail Lacquer – Java Mauve-A

This season is all about colourful pastels with a huge emphasis on pink’s muted sister, dusty pink. This flattering sugary shade is actually a medium muted peach creme with pink, brown and mauve undertones. A warm skin tone shade for a very natural look.

Featured in: Richard Chai Love

Mint Nail Polish – Buy Essie Mint In the Cab-ana Nail Lacquer

After mint greens became so popular in 2009, most of us would die for a bottle of Chanel Jade. Although it is no longer that much in the rage, it does not miss the mark in the pastel trend. In spring, look for a nail colour that has more blue and is a creme, it will be beautiful on!

Featured in: Custo Barcelona

Cornflower Blue Nail Polish – Buy Essie Bikini So Teeny Collection – All Tied Up

This subtle blue tint is inspired with cornflower, or comfy bedrooms if you prefer. The fresh, and yummy shade from the best make-up experts (and Crayola company!) is pretty, trendy and a bit provocative. A kind of tongue-in-cheek nail polish colour.

Featured in: Prabal Gurung

Nude Nail Polish – Buy Deborah Lippmann Sheer Nude Nail Lacquer

The best thing about fashionably indispensable nude nail polish trend? It never looks boring! Pick a colour that matches your skin tone and looks like a nail foundation. As a result, you will have your fingers lengthened instantly.

Featured in: Monique Lhuillier