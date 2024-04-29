Fashion weeks across London, Milan, New York, and Paris gave us many pretty—and statement-making fashion must-haves to look forward to. And we’d love to incorporate those into our wardrobe. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest fashion trends, you’ve likely noticed the emergence of several fresh styles garnering attention, such as mini shorts, eye-catching belts, polo tops, and more. Continue scrolling to discover a compilation of essential clothing items that are destined to become staples in your Spring/Summer 2024 wardrobe rotation.

Wide-leg trousers

The great news for trousers lovers (whether minimalist or maximalist) is that the casual fit, wide-legged trousers from the 90s are one of the must-haves in 2024. At London Fashion Week, JW Anderson translated catwalk fashion into wearable, everyday style with the floor-touching extra-wide trousers. High-waist, leg-lengthening trousers were huge this year in Saint Laurent’s Spring Summer 2024 collection. Christian Siriano also jumped on this trend on their runway.

Statement belt

One accessory set to become the ultimate trend piece for 2024 is the belt. From classic designs to surreal twists, luxury fashion houses like Prada, Giorgio Armani, Loewe, and Miu Miu are making the trend boom — the latter of which came complete with ultra-wide belts buckled up across the waist. On the last day of Paris Fashion Week, the incredibly retro Spring 2024 presentation made this trend’s comeback clear when thick, waist-cinching statement belts were spotted at Prada and Giorgio Armani.

Polo shirts

The abundance of preppy polos and rugby shirts were presented on the Dsquared2 runway. The best way to wear polo shirts in 2024 is to recreate the tenniscore fashion trend as a mixture of smart-casual or masculine-feminine. There’s no doubt that Miu Miu has the greatest impact on trends, and the preppy polo shirt was at the core of their Spring / Summer 2024 collection. In Milan, Sarno’s polos featured fine crochet knits with red and green striped collars and cuffs for his debut collection for Gucci. You can call it tenniscore or preppy fashion.

Pencil skirt

After seasons of skirt trends being either pleated, maxi, or mini, warm weather makes a surprising comeback with the pencil skirt witnessed throughout the shows in London, Milan, New York, and Paris during the Spring / Summer 2024 fashion weeks, especially in particular styles like bright white skirts, tassels and fringes, transparent, and pencil skirts. A slender and leggy aesthetic skirt dominated the Max Mara Spring / Summer 2024 collection fashion show at Milan Fashion Week SS24. Captivating silvery metallic slip-skirt, and the skirt with an abundance of rhinestones and crystals, were the pinnacle of Blumarine’s collection at Milan Fashion Week. Altazura also joined the trend of a well-fitted pencil skirt.

Micro shorts

Many designers have been flirting with the autumn’s no-pants look in recent seasons. The Spring / Summer 2024 shows of the style world have made it official. Micro shorts were the highlight of catwalks in Milan at the Gucci show followed by Paris Fashion Week of Prada and Hermès. The teeny-tiny shorts should be the biggest must-have on your shopping list to lift your style.

The Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Must-Haves lineup is brimming with vitality and whimsy, promising to infuse the forthcoming sunny days with a burst of energy. Which fashion looks have captured your heart and dominated the Spring / Summer 2024 scene?