25 May

What to Consider Before Coloring Your Hair Pastel Pink

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman with pastel pink hair

Have you dreamed of having pastel, light-pink hair? Or four or five different shades of pink in the same hairstyle?

Nowadays, people are increasingly taking dramatic leaps into pastel pink hair. This color palette looks great on almost any skin tone and face shape.

Before getting started, there are things you should know about coloring your hair pink.

The Dos and Don’ts of Getting Pastel Pink Hair

Here are dos and don’ts when getting pastel pink hair:

Dos

  • Consult a professional. Before leaping pastel pink hair, it is important to consult a professional hair colorist. This is to ensure that your hair is healthy enough to undergo the coloring process. Discuss what undertone and shade of pink would suit skin tones.
  • Take the necessary hair care steps. If you want to achieve a pink shade, bleached hair is needed. But bleaching can sometimes be a bit harsh. To keep your hair healthy and happy during the process, it’s important to nourish it properly.
  • Use top-quality products. When coloring pastel color to your hair, the right products are essential. Using shampoos with chemical-based ingredients can ruin your color and end up with brassy or uneven strands. It’s much better to stick to color-safe conditioners and shampoos that are specifically formulated for pastel colors.
  • Prepare for maintenance. Pink shades require a lot of maintenance. For vibrant color, you’ll need to touch up your roots every few weeks and use toner. Additionally, avoid swimming in chlorine pools, as it can fade color.

Don’ts

  • Don’t wash your hair with hot water. Once your hair is dyed pastel pink, it needs to be washed less frequently than before you dyed it, and you need to use significantly less heat on your hair. Washing your hair in hot water will cause your color to fade faster, so use warm or cool water instead.
  • Don’t use chemical hair colors too often. It is best to wait about a month before you use chemicals on your pastel pink hair again, as these can further damage it. Don’t forget also to wear protective gloves and clothing during the coloring process.
  • Don’t use heat-styling tools. If you want your pastel pink hair to last, you need to be careful with heat-styling tools. Using them too often can damage your hair and cause the color to fade. Opt for low-heat styling tools and use them sparingly to avoid damaging your hair.
  • Don’t expose yourself to sunlight. If you didn’t already know, ultraviolet rays from the sun could seriously damage your hair, bleaching and drying it out. This might lead to hair breakage, color fading, and a loss of moisture. Rocking a trendy scarf when you head out will not only protect your beautiful locks but also make sure you’re looking fab.

girl with pastel pink hair

Tips to Color Your Hair Pastel Pink

Do you like the idea of going bold and vibrant with your hair? Pastel pink is the perfect hair color that is trending and looks fabulous on anyone.

If you’re interested in coloring pink or making dark hair, here are tips to consider.

Pre-lightening your hair

To achieve the pink shade, you’ll need first to lighten your hair. Bleaching can damage it to some extent. So it’s important to prepare your hair for it by treating it with some nourishing oils a week before.

It would be best to get it done by a professional. But if you choose to do it at home, make sure to use good-quality bleach and follow the instructions carefully.

Pick the right pink shade

Pastel hair can be achieved using several shades of pink. Some are:

  • Baby pink
  • Rose gold pink
  • Dusty pink
  • Coral pink
  • Bubblegum pink
  • Lavender pink
  • Peach pink

When coloring your hair pastel pink, consider your skin tone and your personal style. Consult with a hairstylist to determine the best shade for you.

Use high-quality products

When it comes to achieving a pastel or a blonde hair color, choosing high-quality products is crucial.

Some types of high-quality products are:

  • Hair color cream
  • Hair color powder
  • Hair color conditioner
  • Hair color shampoo
  • Hair toner
  • Root touch-up
  • Hair gloss
  • Hair lightener
  • Hair color remover

Using a cheap, low-quality hair dye may leave uneven shades, fade quickly, or damage your hair. It’s best to use a reputable brand of hair coloring for a smoother and even pastel pink hair color.

Maintenance is key

Maintaining your pink dye color can be a challenge. Pastel pink tends to fade more quickly than other hair colors. However, there are ways to make your pastel pink hair long-lasting.

  • Try to avoid washing your hair daily.
  • Try to avoid heat
  • Use hair treatments designed for colored hair
  • Use a color-depositing conditioner
  • Maintain your Color with regular touch-ups

Most color treatments require touch-ups monthly. Try an at-home color-depositing conditioner if you can’t go to the salon.

Follow the given instructions to avoid damaging your hair.

Parting Thoughts

Pastel pink is becoming popular, with artists changing hair colors with this tone. It’s important to know exactly what you get when you choose to color your hair pastel pink. You may need to put in extra effort to keep the color vibrant.

Don’t be afraid to experiment – a little risk can yield big rewards!

