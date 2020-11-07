Most people consider fashion as a womanly practice and find a neutral suit or a solid color clothing set enough as men’s fashion, but careful observation discloses the loud fact that men’s wardrobe and style are much more than that.

We know that the fashion industry has not really been the same this whole year. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped people from moving around. However, it doesn’t really mean that you cannot look good.

In fact, you can look trendy, even when you are chilling in the house playing your favorite online slot games and video games. So, even though the coronavirus has changed our lives, we can still get to look fashionably trendy.

This post shares the top fashion trends for men in 2020. Enjoy!

Cross-Body Bags

The cross-body bag trend has literally taken over the world. Everywhere you turn, you will see guys with these bags, and girls too. These bags are perfect for keeping your money and other belongings safe. What makes these bags alright is the fact that they are also very stylish.

We also love the fact that they come in many styles and sizes. Because of that, you will definitely find a cross-body bag that suits your overall outfit or your personal preferences. Also, you will be able to adjust the straps accordingly.

Cuban Collar Shirts

Cuban collar shirts are back in style. These shirts feature a collar that is really distinctive. Not only that, but they come with short sleeves as well. If you feel like you want to jazz up your whole look and add some fun and excitement, then you should definitely wear these shirts.

The great thing is that you will be able to find them in different colours, and you can keep them plain or have them in bold print just like live dealer casino shirts. To complete the look, you should consider wearing sunglasses with them. You can also pair them with some chinos for a perfect summer look. If you wear them in the evening when it’s a bit cooler, you can add a plain blazer on top.

Patchwork Prints

As an evolution of color-blocking and patterns, the patchwork print trend is now stretching from womenswear to menswear. It could also be considered a fusion pattern. Patchwork prints for menswear might as well be considered highly organized; whether it’s a t-shirt, a button-down top, or a light jacket, you can see men’s clothing sections rocking up with patchwork prints.

The mixed print patchwork look has been in for a few years, but the good news is, this eclectic look is going to remain a trend for the rest of this year too. Patchwork is a work of art, and if you’re someone who has always loved the art and vibrant print look but didn’t know how to execute it, just purchase a garment that showcases a patchwork print, and you’ll never go wrong!

Now, when social activities like friends’ hangouts, public gatherings, and festivities have been limited, it never means to forgo your fashion standards.

What would you wear to keep your look trendy and modern from the above hot fashions?