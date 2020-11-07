Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
7 Nov

Top Men’s Fashion Trends You Need To Know In 2020

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
man watch

Most people consider fashion as a womanly practice and find a neutral suit or a solid color clothing set enough as men’s fashion, but careful observation discloses the loud fact that men’s wardrobe and style are much more than that.

We know that the fashion industry has not really been the same this whole year. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped people from moving around. However, it doesn’t really mean that you cannot look good.

In fact, you can look trendy, even when you are chilling in the house playing your favorite online slot games and video games. So, even though the coronavirus has changed our lives, we can still get to look fashionably trendy.

This post shares the top fashion trends for men in 2020. Enjoy!

Cross-Body Bags

man bag with a laptop

The cross-body bag trend has literally taken over the world. Everywhere you turn, you will see guys with these bags, and girls too. These bags are perfect for keeping your money and other belongings safe. What makes these bags alright is the fact that they are also very stylish.

We also love the fact that they come in many styles and sizes. Because of that, you will definitely find a cross-body bag that suits your overall outfit or your personal preferences. Also, you will be able to adjust the straps accordingly.

Cuban Collar Shirts

man in a hat

Cuban collar shirts are back in style. These shirts feature a collar that is really distinctive. Not only that, but they come with short sleeves as well. If you feel like you want to jazz up your whole look and add some fun and excitement, then you should definitely wear these shirts.

The great thing is that you will be able to find them in different colours, and you can keep them plain or have them in bold print just like live dealer casino shirts. To complete the look, you should consider wearing sunglasses with them. You can also pair them with some chinos for a perfect summer look. If you wear them in the evening when it’s a bit cooler, you can add a plain blazer on top.

Patchwork Prints

fall sweater fashion

As an evolution of color-blocking and patterns, the patchwork print trend is now stretching from womenswear to menswear. It could also be considered a fusion pattern. Patchwork prints for menswear might as well be considered highly organized; whether it’s a t-shirt, a button-down top, or a light jacket, you can see men’s clothing sections rocking up with patchwork prints.

The mixed print patchwork look has been in for a few years, but the good news is, this eclectic look is going to remain a trend for the rest of this year too. Patchwork is a work of art, and if you’re someone who has always loved the art and vibrant print look but didn’t know how to execute it, just purchase a garment that showcases a patchwork print, and you’ll never go wrong!

Now, when social activities like friends’ hangouts, public gatherings, and festivities have been limited, it never means to forgo your fashion standards.

What would you wear to keep your look trendy and modern from the above hot fashions?

Related Posts

  • Well-being Benefits Linked with Wearing Silver JewelryWell-being Benefits Linked with Wearing Silver JewelryOut of all metals contained in the periodic table, it is silver that is regarded to have the highest heat and electrical conductivity and reflectivity as well. Silver’s white and lustrous look makes it a perfect raw material for manufacturing all types of jewelry. People out there are […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • How to Care for Your Hair at Home During the COVID-19 PandemicHow to Care for Your Hair at Home During the COVID-19 PandemicThe quarantine and social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic mean that your salon visits are at an end. No one knows exactly how long this type of “lockdown” will last. But experts state that the longer you avoid social contacts the better. Therefore, learning how to do all your […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Hair Loss & Re-finding Your ConfidenceHair Loss & Re-finding Your ConfidenceHair is so intrinsically linked with our identity, both for men and women. But for women, it’s also a sign of femininity, a way to express ourselves and a social standards. When it starts to fall out – whether because of hormonal fluctuations or genetic predispositions – it can be a […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • How To Get Fit On a BudgetHow To Get Fit On a BudgetIf these last few months have taught us anything it’s that Lycra makes appropriate workwear, and that our physical health is imperative for our mental well-being. Whether you’ve gained the “Quarantine 15”, or perhaps you just want to feel good both mentally and physically, there are […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • What Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowWhat Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowArgan oil is a compound that comes from the nuts of the argan tree. It’s got essential nutrients for your body, such as oleic and linoleic acid. These compounds are essentially healthy fats—some of the same are found in olive oil. Oleic acid specifically is well known for what it can do […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Spring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsSpring Summer 2020 Shoe Trends From Fashion ShowsFrom glass-clear vinyl sandals to square toe shoes to pair with your floral spring dresses, or the chunky sneakers that promise height and comfort, there’s a variety of options ranging from fashionable to functional that'll swing your mood just by looking at them. Here are a few […] Posted in Shoes
Previous post
Cuban Link Chain: a Necklace that Shows Your Inner Style
Next post
Fashion Tips For Teens to Ensure You Always Look Stylish
You might also like
smiling woman
Fashion Tips For Teens to Ensure You Always Look Stylish
2020-11-08
violet haired woman in a leather jacket
How To Wear Leather For The New Season
2020-11-01
fashionable woman standing near fall tree
Fall 2020 Fashion Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing
2020-10-23
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)