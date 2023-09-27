Featured Posts

27 Sep

How To Wear The Normcore Fashion Trend

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in jeans

Normcore is one of the hardest style trends to master with finesse. For those who are not familiar with the term, it is a combination of the words “normal” and “hardcore”, a kind of unisex fashion trend characterized by average-looking clothing such as turtlenecks, mom jeans and sneakers. To get inspired, look for the signature style of Annie Lennox and Boy George, the hipsters of their decade.

Normcore is a fashion trend that emerged in the early 2010s, gaining significant attention around 2014 and getting more popular in 2023. It's characterized by deliberately choosing and wearing unremarkable, plain, or “normal” clothing items. The term “normcore” is a portmanteau of “normal” and “hardcore.”

woman face mask

Key features of normcore fashion include:

Minimalist Aesthetics: Normcore embraces a minimalist and anti-fashion aesthetic. It prioritizes comfort and functionality over flashy or trend-driven clothing.

Neutral Colours: Neutral colours such as black, white, gray, beige, and navy are common in normcore outfits. These colors contribute to the understated and unassuming appearance of the trend.

Simple Silhouettes: Clothing in the normcore style typically features simple and relaxed silhouettes. Oversized t-shirts, boxy sweaters, straight-leg jeans, and sneakers are typical choices.

Brands and Logos Downplayed: Normcore rejects conspicuous branding and logos. Instead, it favors clothing with minimal or no branding, often opting for generic or no-name pieces.

Mixing High and Low: Normcore often combines high-end or designer items with low-cost or second-hand pieces, blurring the lines between luxury and everyday wear.

Footwear: Sneakers are a staple of normcore fashion. Clean and classic styles from brands like Nike, New Balance, and Adidas are popular choices.

Gender-Neutral: Normcore has a gender-neutral and androgynous quality, with both men and women embracing its unisex clothing options.

Anti-Fashion Statement: Normcore is seen as a reaction against the fast-paced and trend-driven nature of the fashion industry. It's a deliberate choice to reject the pursuit of constantly changing styles and instead embrace the ordinary.

Irony and Subversion: Some proponents of normcore adopt it ironically, using its blandness to make a statement about fashion and consumer culture.

Comfort is Key: Comfort is a central theme in normcore. The emphasis is on feeling at ease in one's clothing rather than adhering to fashion's often restrictive standards.

Normcore's rise can be seen as a response to the perceived excess and ostentation of mainstream fashion. It challenges the idea that fashion must always be unique and eye-catching, suggesting that there's a certain beauty in the everyday and mundane. While it may appear unremarkable on the surface, normcore represents a deliberate and calculated fashion choice.

office woman in a blazer

How to wear the normcore trend?

Wearing normcore as a fashion trend involves embracing understated, everyday clothing items in a deliberate and fashion-conscious way. Here are some tips on how to incorporate normcore into your style:

Start with Basics: Build your normcore wardrobe around classic and basic pieces. This includes simple t-shirts, plain sweatshirts, jeans, and sneakers. Choose neutral colors like black, white, gray, and navy.

Layer Thoughtfully: Layering is a key aspect of normcore. Combine basic pieces like a crew-neck sweatshirt, a flannel shirt, and relaxed-fit jeans for a comfortable and practical outfit.

Focus on Fit: While normcore often features loose-fitting garments, ensure that they still fit well and flatter your body shape. Oversized doesn't mean ill-fitting.

Hair and Grooming: Keep your grooming and hairstyling simple and low-maintenance. A natural, effortless look complements the normcore aesthetic.

Confidence: Like any fashion trend, confidence is key. Embrace the normcore style with confidence, knowing that it's a deliberate choice that challenges traditional fashion norms.

Normcore is about making a fashion statement through simplicity and understatement. It's a deliberate choice to reject excessive or flashy clothing in favour of comfort and a focus on the everyday. While it may seem unremarkable on the surface, it can be a powerful way to express your individuality and make a statement about the fashion industry's constant pursuit of novelty.

