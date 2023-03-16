Featured Posts

16 Mar

Best Spring Dresses for Women: Floral Print

by Gabi
Fashion
floral print dress

Floral print dress is a classic and versatile wardrobe staple that can be worn in many different ways to express personal style and mood. They come in a variety of styles, from bold and bright to subtle and muted, making them versatile for different occasions and seasons. Depending on the colour and design of the floral print, a floral dress can be worn with lighter, pastel prints being more suitable for spring and summer, and darker, richer prints being more suitable for fall and winter.

Floral prints have been popular for centuries, making them a timeless style choice that can never go out of fashion. Spring-ready floral print dresses often have a feminine and romantic look, with soft colours and delicate patterns. A floral print dress can add a playful touch to an outfit, with its whimsical and nature-inspired design. Also, a floral print dress can flatter a variety of body types and sizes, with strategically placed patterns and colours that draw attention to the right areas. When it comes to finding dresses to wear, try AW Bridal.

floral print dress Alison

Prints of various flowers have dominated most spring / summer runways, in paricular the ones that took place in New York Fashion Week. Colorful floral print dresses were especially featured in (fabulous collection btw), Brandon Maxwell and collections. Looks like again, designers are going back to basics and they show their understanding to the women wanting to accentuate their feminity.

floral print dress cirrus

How to wear a floral print dress?

Floral print dresses can be a fun and versatile addition to any wardrobe. Here are a few fashion tips on how to wear a floral print dress:

Keep the accessories simple. A floral dress is already a statement piece, so keep the accessories simple. Opt for neutral or solid-colored shoes, bags, and jewelry to avoid overwhelming the outfit.

Mix and match with different textures. A floral dress can be paired with different textures to add dimension to the outfit. For example, you can wear a jacket or a leather jacket with a floral dress to create a chic contrast.

Consider the occasion. The type of floral dress you choose to wear will depend on the occasion. A maxi dress with a bold floral print can be perfect for a beach vacation, while a more subdued floral dress can be worn to a more formal event.

Choose the right shoes. When it comes to shoes, you can choose to either match or contrast the floral print. For example, you can wear nude or black pumps to match the dress, or opt for a pop of color with bright heels or sandals.

Layer with a cardigan or blazer. A floral dress can be worn in any season by layering with a cardigan or blazer. This can also help dress up the outfit for more formal events.

floral print dress Paity

These flirty and playful dresses are a manifesto of feminity and they forecast a hot joyful summer. Floral look ideas for Spring / Summer season include bright and juicy flowered patterns and bold floral embellishments on the clothes. Remember, the key to wearing a floral print dress is to have fun with it and express your personal style.

