The fashion industry works far ahead, and now, when we’re just planning to buy new looks for trendier and fresher looks, the designer houses of the fashion world have already showcased what your must-have list should be to stay on top of the fall/winter trends.

We can reveal that it will go through black overcoats, very dramatic scarves, scoop neck tops, and elegant peplum dresses. Read on to find out the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends to Know more!

Black Overcoats

One most splendid highlights of the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 runways is the black tailored coat, as this style was seen in the collections of almost all the key fashion houses. The popular coats are bringing a commanding sharpness, prominent shoulders, and an oversized or tailored fit with just above-the-ankles length. Sculpted coats by Stella McCartney and Jacquemus, the ultimate single-breasted long-line tailored coat presented by Victoria Beckham, while oversized version was showcased by Givenchy, Alaïa, and The Row.

Strong Shoulders

Be prepared to warmly welcome strong, prominent shoulders not only in blazers but also in sweaters and dresses. Many designers have returned to the tried-and-true staples of classic tailoring, which is pretty much inspired by 80’s Power dressing. Many exaggerated shoulder attire was spotted on the ramps of big brands, such as Prada, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and many more.

Oversized Scarf

Season’s oversized scarves are not like the ones that you already have in your winter wardrobe. This autumn/winter accessories are on the chunkier side. Think big, bigger, even bigger (or better if you think almost the size of a blanket)! Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Burberry, Marni, Etro, Paul Smith, and Balmain’s models were spotted wearing unique oversized scarves for the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 collections.

Peplum Dress

Fit-and-flare style peplum tops and dresses are so back, with designers like Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, and Ulla Johnson embracing the return. These playfully shaped tops are a great way to add volume to your outfit. The peplums have also been spotted up and down runways worldwide during fashion week, from fashion houses like Vivienne Westwood, Proenza Schouler, and Alexander McQueen.

Scoop-neck Top

On the runways of the Fall 2023/ Winter 2024 Fashion Week, some high-end fashion designer presented landmark collections to initiate the return to the normcore trend. In order to add more definition to your neck, take a break from off-the-shoulder and turtlenecks and give scoop necks a chance. Pleasingly scoop neck got a resurgence in Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion collections by many renowned labels such as Dundas, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent, to name a few.

Buckle Boots

Unleash your inner rebel with buckle boots, perhaps the most prevalent footwear trend on the autumn/winter runways of 2023/2024, though the best example was shown at Givenchy and Palomo Spain. More and more fashion houses, including Marion Parke Catherine, Jeffrey Campbell, Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana, and Burberry, stepped into this trend.

Ready to update your wardrobe? We would like to know which of the above trends makes you excited to get a head start on your looks for next season.