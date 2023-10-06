Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
6 Oct

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Must-Haves

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
fall fashion

The fashion industry works far ahead, and now, when we’re just planning to buy new looks for trendier and fresher looks, the designer houses of the fashion world have already showcased what your must-have list should be to stay on top of the fall/winter trends.

We can reveal that it will go through black overcoats, very dramatic scarves, scoop neck tops, and elegant peplum dresses. Read on to find out the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends to Know more!

Black Overcoats

One most splendid highlights of the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 runways is the black tailored coat, as this style was seen in the collections of almost all the key fashion houses. The popular coats are bringing a commanding sharpness, prominent shoulders, and an oversized or tailored fit with just above-the-ankles length. Sculpted coats by Stella McCartney and Jacquemus, the ultimate single-breasted long-line tailored coat presented by Victoria Beckham, while oversized version was showcased by Givenchy, Alaïa, and The Row.

Strong Shoulders

Be prepared to warmly welcome strong, prominent shoulders not only in blazers but also in sweaters and dresses. Many designers have returned to the tried-and-true staples of classic tailoring, which is pretty much inspired by 80’s Power dressing. Many exaggerated shoulder attire was spotted on the ramps of big brands, such as Prada, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and many more.

Oversized Scarf

Season’s oversized scarves are not like the ones that you already have in your winter wardrobe. This autumn/winter accessories are on the chunkier side. Think big, bigger, even bigger (or better if you think almost the size of a blanket)! Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Burberry, Marni, Etro, Paul Smith, and Balmain’s models were spotted wearing unique oversized scarves for the Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 collections.

Peplum Dress

Fit-and-flare style peplum tops and dresses are so back, with designers like Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, and Ulla Johnson embracing the return. These playfully shaped tops are a great way to add volume to your outfit. The peplums have also been spotted up and down runways worldwide during fashion week, from fashion houses like Vivienne Westwood, Proenza Schouler, and Alexander McQueen.

Scoop-neck Top

On the runways of the Fall 2023/ Winter 2024 Fashion Week, some high-end fashion designer presented landmark collections to initiate the return to the normcore trend. In order to add more definition to your neck, take a break from off-the-shoulder and turtlenecks and give scoop necks a chance. Pleasingly scoop neck got a resurgence in Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion collections by many renowned labels such as Dundas, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent, to name a few.

Buckle Boots

Unleash your inner rebel with buckle boots, perhaps the most prevalent footwear trend on the autumn/winter runways of 2023/2024, though the best example was shown at Givenchy and Palomo Spain. More and more fashion houses, including Marion Parke Catherine, Jeffrey Campbell, Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana, and Burberry, stepped into this trend.

Ready to update your wardrobe? We would like to know which of the above trends makes you excited to get a head start on your looks for next season. 

Related Posts

  • Summer Shoe Trend: Gladiator SandalsSummer Shoe Trend: Gladiator SandalsThey're back, ladies! Our favourite summer shoes are making a comeback with a rather dramatic twist. Ranging from girl-next-door flats (as seen on Mary Kate Olsen) to bad-ass knee-length heels (favoured by Rihanna), gladiator sandals have taken spring summer runways by storm. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Top Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-HavesTop Spring / Summer 2023 Fashion Must-HavesIf you've been following the fashion streams lately, you will have undoubtedly seen several new trends gaining momentum, like denim maxi skirts, cinched blazers, Mary Jane shoes, and a few more. Scroll down to explore the list of absolute clothing must-have pieces that will be in heavy […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Cut Out Dress Is a Trend AlertCut Out Dress Is a Trend AlertOne of the latest fashion trends that have been taking the catwalk and the red carpet is peek-a-boo. This trend is bringing a lot of playfulness to the summer streets. So how about getting your sexy back in a cut out dress yourself? Posted in Summer Fashion
  • 7 Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Week On-Trend Party Dresses7 Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Week On-Trend Party DressesShow off your fashion savvy by choosing a perty-perfect dress following the latest trends. Whatever your choice is: a sexy slip dress, a sheer party dress, an asymmetric dress or a shimmery dress, you'll be flattering with high-fashion sensibility. Posted in Shopping
  • Box Bags: The Must-Have Styles To Invest In NowBox Bags: The Must-Have Styles To Invest In NowThe structural retro-inspired silhouette of a lady-like box bag has been topping the hit list among numerous celebrities. Check out the simple yet timeless and elegant editor's picks from Celine, Marc Jacobs, D&G, Kate Spade and House of Harlow. You'll fall in love with this high quality […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Top Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Must-HavesTop Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Fashion Must-HavesFashionistas around the world drool over the new must-have items and trends in fashion and accessories. This time designers give us a hope for the next, very sophisticated and ladylike season. There’s no compromise in fashion these days – London, New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks […] Posted in Fashion Trends
Previous post
Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends
You might also like
women handbags
Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends
2023-10-05
lingerie elegant woman
How To Wear The Strong Shoulder Fashion Trend
2023-10-04
fall woman with sunglasses
The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends
2023-10-03