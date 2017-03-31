Top Fashion Shows and Events to Watch in 2017

The fashion world is inherently intertwined with the television industry. From the influential fashion sense of A-list television stars, to what’s worn on their shows, to reality series that are focused on the fashion industry, TV is your VIP access to the latest looks and trends.

Award Shows

The television awards season is early in the year, but what the celebrities wear down the red carpet helps establish spring season must-haves. In particular, color trends begin to emerge. For example, metallics took off in a big way after the 2015 awards season. The award season can also reveal which designers are going to be front-runners in the coming months.

Feud: Bette vs. Joan

Get ready for over-the-top headwear and tightly fitted pencil skirts. If you were looking for a 1960s fashion fix since Mad Men wrapped up, Feud: Bette vs. Joan will satisfy your need for impeccably tailored ensembles. The eight-part mini series is the perfect inspiration for a vintage shop visit.

The Deuce

Is iconic 70s fashion more your speed? HBO’s new series The Deuce takes place in New York City turning the 1970s when the porn industry had just gained legalization. There’s sure to be tons of Studio 54 glamour and show stopping jumpsuits. Fashion trends repeat themselves, and with big sleeves making a comeback this spring you can see some of the original looks on The Deuce.

Victoria’s Secret Runway Shows

While there may not be a whole lot of fabric involved at a Victoria’s Secret runway show, the televised events are among the most watched in the fashion industry. The Victoria’s Secret runway shows are more than just a catwalk. Some of the biggest entertainers in the world also put on live performances as the models show off outrageous undergarments and swimwear.

The event has gotten so big over the years it now attracts more than 6.7 million viewers. Of course, many viewers tune in to see models with inhumanly perfect bodies strut their stuff.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love them or hate them, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has undeniable fashion sense. The five sisters have helped launch countless fashion trends over the last several years and have launched many of their own fashion ventures. From too-cool crop tops with jeggings, to chokers, to the bodycon dress and trench coat combination, we can’t wait to see what the Kardashian-Jenners are going to wear next.

Project Runway

No fashion-related reality series comes close to the popularity of Project Runway. Heidi Klum’s hit show is consistently a fan favorite and even people who don’t follow fashion can appreciate the skill of the contestants. The show is currently casting for season 16, which means we can expect to see the new season later this year.

America’s Next Top Model

Heidi’s show may be our proud Emmy award winning indulgence, but her friend Tyra’s show is our guilty pleasure. America’s Next Top Model has been on an astounding 23 seasons. Through all the catfights and tears, there was always the beautiful fashion shoots and designer duds. Some of the competitors also had a fierce fashion sense and who doesn’t love seeing what Mr. Jay will wear next.

Season 23 the show was totally reinvented with Rita Ora taking over as the host and VH1 as the channel. It’s really stepping up the reach as far as the model search goes to look for a model that can be a modern ambassador. That means the potential of being a social media star and businesswoman – like Tyra and Rita. The revamp went really well and was surprisingly on trend. Binge watch the entire season 23 like a boss – it just wrapped up in March.