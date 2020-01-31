Whether you’re chasing deadlines at your 9-5 or you’re chasing your kids around as a stay at home parent, it’s easy for life to become mundane and pretty dull. On the other hand, we’re often so busy trying to get things done and putting others first we can start to neglect how we look, our own feelings and our happiness – as a result, our confidence can suffer.

It’s not easy to feel glamorous when we’re trying to get the kids to school on time or we’re dealing with disgruntled customers at work, however, there are some simple, straightforward ways you can look and feel gorgeous!

Read on for 5 ways you can feel glamorous every single day.

Look after your hair

Wash, dry, repeat. It’s easy to fall into a basic hair routine, especially when your mornings are super hectic. However, we’re so busy trying to get our hair ready for the day, that we fail to recognise if what we’re doing is actually causing more damage. Look and feel glamorous by looking after your hair – check out these Aveda haircare products for superfood enriched haircare – head to the hairdressers more often and get those ends trimmed, use a hair mask once a week and step away from the bleach. The more luxurious and fuller your hair is, the more confident and glamorous you’re going to feel.

Take care of your nails

A pair of well-manicured hands always look great, they make us feel more feminine and can add a touch of glamour, effortlessly. Try painting them a new shade or head to a nail salon and treat yourself to some acrylics. You can keep them short if you prefer, either way, well-maintained nails will always make you feel great.

Add some heels

Marylin Monroe once said that if you give a girl the right shoes, she can conquer the world. And there’s definitely some truth in that statement. Slipping on a pair of heels with not only lengthen your legs and make you taller, but heels add instant glamour to any outfit. You don’t have to rock a pair 7-inch heels on the school run but adding some simple kitten heels or even some boots with a solid, block heel will make a huge difference to your posture and your confidence. Give it a try.

Pamper yourself

The ultimate way to feel glamourous is to get yourself pampered! Head to a local salon or day spa and enjoy a facial or a massage. Or, create a homemade face mask and refresh your skin in the comfort of your own home. You’ll feel fresh and rejuvenated!

Add some accessories

You don’t have to create a red carpet look to feel glamorous. Even the simplest and most practical of outfits can look glamorous with the right accessories. A large handbag, a scarf, a belt with a chunky buckle, a headband, statement earrings, a necklace or of course, an oversized pair of sunglasses. Experiment with accessories at home and create some outfits that make you feel fabulous!