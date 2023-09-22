Featured Posts

To top
22 Sep

A Guide To The 2023 Winter Knitwear Trends

by Gabi
Fall Fashion
woman in a sweater dress

As hard as it might be to accept, it's that time of year again. Days are getting shorter, temperatures are dropping, and we need to bring our cold weather clothes out from hibernation. Make sure you look the part this winter by investing in the latest knitwear trends which range from tartan to grungecore Kurt Cobain cardigans.

The knitted maxi dress

The maxi dress is a must-have item in a women's knitwear collection for 2023. Trending styles range from basic button-down ribbed jersey dresses to glamorous sleeveless numbers ideal for nights out. You will even mind knitted maxi dresses that embrace the trend for sheer clothing such as the strategically woven design from .

mustard sweater for winter

Colourful continues

As we move into autumn off the back of a summer of Barbiecore, it is no surprise that shocking pinks are continuing to dominate the clothing colour palette. In fact, dopamine dressing in is enjoying a second winter season as designers embrace bright geometric patterns and vibrant hues in every colour of the rainbow.

Oversized adornments

From colossal collar bows and multi-sized balls to sprays of neon flowers, oversized adornments are a key trend for winter 2023. featured subdued workwear brought to life by 3D luminous florals, while featured a monochrome midi-short knitted suit covered in enormous white pompoms. Make sure that your knitwear collection for this season includes something deliciously over-the-top.

Twisted tartan jumpers

Do you think that tartan and plaid is reserved for aristocrats and Scottish clans? Think again. Traditional tartan is being featured with a modern twist, such as the pink and orange blend from , while tweed coats have been updated with excessive stripes and an oversized fit.

Grungecore cardigans

Grungecore: the antithesis of Barbiecore, and one of the most notable 90s trends to have returned this decade. Grungecore is a blend of grunge and hardcore punk, characterised by relaxed fits, distressed fabrics, and muted shades. Slashed grunge jumpers are on the menswear menu as well as loose cable-knit cardigans that hark back to the Nirvana heyday.

cozy pink sweater

Beanie hats are back

You heard right: beanie hats are back. No longer reserved for skaters and hip hops dancers, the knitted beanie was all over the winter 23/24 catwalks. Lads and ladies alike can choose from a variety of styles including thin ribbed designs that sit close to the scalp to heavy-knit hats that hang down almost to the neck.

