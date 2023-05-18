Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
18 May

1990s Fashion Tips From The Catwalks

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
spring fashion woman

The year 2023 is going to be trendy and adventurous. It will be the year for people to explore past fashion trends letting their imaginations fly. There has been a lot of buzz recently about the 90s fashion trend comeback on social media platforms.

Looking back at 90s clothing, some iconic things may instantly pop into mind: bright blocks of colour, black leather jackets, sheer dresses, white or graphic t-shirts, acid-wash jeans, and black combat boots. While these are all spanning different styles and genres of clothing every year (and today, we see the most beautiful versions than ever) just because they’re universal, adaptable, and accessible. 90s fashion conspired to create the most compelling and enduring hallmark of the decade: simpler, less constructed, and a slim silhouette like T-shirt dresses, slip dresses, hipster jeans, and ribbed knits.

1990s fashion tips

The 1990s were a decade of contrasting fashion trends, with both grunge and minimalist styles being popular. Here are some of the key characteristics of 1990s fashion:

Grunge: The grunge style was popularized by bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam and was characterized by its edgy, “anti-fashion” look. Grunge fashion featured oversized flannel shirts, ripped jeans, combat boots, and beanie hats.

Minimalism: Minimalist fashion was a reaction to the excess and extravagance of the 1980s, and it was characterized by simple, understated clothing. Minimalist fashion featured clean lines, neutral colors, and basic silhouettes.

Athletic wear: The 1990s saw the rise of athletic wear as a fashion trend, with brands like Nike and Adidas becoming increasingly popular. Tracksuits, athletic shorts, and sneakers were all popular choices for everyday wear.

Crop tops: The crop top was a popular fashion trend in the 1990s, often worn with high-waisted jeans or skirts. The look was popularized by celebrities like and the Spice Girls.

Slip dresses: The slip dress was a popular choice for eveningwear in the 1990s, often worn with a choker necklace and chunky boots for a grunge-inspired look.

Some of the iconic celebrities and models of the 1990s whose style is still looked to for inspiration include Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Winona Ryder, Drew Barrymore, and Gwen Stefani.

1990s fashion inspiration

As one of the most famous models of the decade, Kate Moss was known for her grunge-inspired, minimalist style. She popularized slip dresses, oversized blazers, and vintage denim. As a leading actress in the 1990s, Winona Ryder‘s style was a mix of grunge and preppy. She was known for wearing plaid shirts, leather jackets, and berets. ‘s style was quintessentially ’90s, with a mix of grunge and girly. She was often seen wearing babydoll dresses, combat boots, and chokers. As one of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s, ‘s style was both glamorous and edgy. She often wore bodycon dresses, leather jackets, and bold accessories. Gwyneth Paltrow‘s style in the 1990s was classic and preppy, with a mix of feminine and masculine elements. She was known for wearing blazers, loafers, and tailored trousers.

Other notable style icons from the 1990s include Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Gwen Stefani.

Plenty of high-end fashion brands like Chanel, Coach, and Gucci are taking their inspiration from the 1990s trend and putting it in the limelight this season. Chunky summer footwear styles have been spotted, including platform flip-flops by Coperni and Balenciaga. The high street is making an impactful revival for the slip dress in various body-skimming cuts in super wearable, flattering shades – so, you’ll find most of the things narrow-shouldered and narrow-hipped as the ’90s were skinny.

Style-wise, the decade was such an eclectic blend. Let us know your favorite trend of the 90s you wish to come back to.

5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day
