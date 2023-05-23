Wearing Underwear As Outerwear Trend

Wearing underwear as outerwear is not exactly a new trend. It was there a couple of years back and it has just returned. As we all know, trends come and go and this particular one is still popular. Pulling off this trend requires putting in some careful thought into it. It takes a woman who has a certain attitude and an eye for detail to pull off this look without looking tacky.

Many female celebrities have managed to pull the underwear as outerwear trend successfully. Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rihanna are examples of female celebrities that pull off this trend correctly. How exactly can you therefore pull off the underwear as outerwear trend without looking like you are having a wardrobe malfunction?

Sexy slip dresses

The slip dress was a popular choice for eveningwear in the 1990s, often worn with a choker necklace and chunky boots for a grunge-inspired look. The subtle glitter of the satin slip dress gives a unique chic to women’s images, which are perfectly realized with the novelties of dresses for the party season. But the additions of pretty, delicate lace in lingerie style have given the slip dresses a fresh feel this year. This time it takes this party-perfect dress from pretty to posh.

Wear Sheer Tops

Sheer tops are a subtle way of showing off your lingerie. If you have an eye-catching bra that you think should be seen, try wearing a lace blouse or lightweight chiffon over the top instead of covering it all up. This way, you can determine how much your bra is visible, by how much sheer your top is. Your bra has to be opaque so that it’s the only thing that shows under your sheer top. As a rule of thumb, you should never wear a sheer shirt with a lacy bra. A simple t-shirt bra with strapping is much more suitable.

One more thing to remember when wearing a sheer top is that it should be a neutral color. Black for instance, is sexy and bold. Muted or colors that are too light will make people wonder if you really intended to show off your lingerie or you just didn’t catch a glimpse of your wardrobe malfunction in the mirror before you left the house.

The Bustier

Wearing bustiers in place of bras can also be fashionable. Bustiers create the illusion of an hourglass figure by tucking in the tummy. You can pair it with a skirt or a pair of jeans. You can also wear it to work by wearing it under a conservative sweater or a regal blazer for a professional yet sexy look.

Bodysuits

Bodysuits can be made of lace or any other kind of sheer fabric. You can tuck them into a pair of high waisted trousers, a pencil skirt or layer them over a plain camisole. Bodysuits have a delicate appearance and tend to be more appropriate for evening wear.

Knickers

Lady Gaga has on several occasions been spotted at her shows wearing high waisted 50s style knickers. They can be worn as hot pant style shorts or you can pair them with hosiery if you are not comfortable showing too much leg.

In summary, you can wear any piece of underwear as outerwear and allow it to be a fun part of your closet and part of your personality. It is, however, important to know when and where to show off your sexy underwear. Showing off your colorful bra under a sheer top can be appropriate at a beach restaurant but it can be very inappropriate if worn to a corporate meeting.

How to wear the underwear as outerwear trend?

Wearing underwear as outerwear has become a popular fashion trend that allows you to showcase your style in a bold and daring way. Here are some tips on how to wear the underwear as outerwear trend:

Start with Sheer Fabrics: Sheer fabrics like lace, mesh, or chiffon are great options for embracing the underwear as outerwear trend. Consider wearing a sheer lace bralette or a camisole over a solid-colored tank top or a basic T-shirt. This allows glimpses of the lingerie-inspired piece to show through while maintaining a level of modesty.

Layer with Confidence: Layering is key when incorporating underwear as outerwear. Use outer layers to create balance and add coverage to your outfit. For example, pair a lace bralette or a satin slip dress with a blazer or an oversized cardigan. This juxtaposition of delicate lingerie-inspired pieces with structured or casual outer layers creates an interesting contrast.

Peekaboo Details: Showcasing strategic peekaboo details can be a subtle and chic way to embrace the trend. For instance, wear a low-back top or a dress that reveals a lacy bra strap. Choose undergarments with beautiful detailing or unique strap designs to add visual interest to your outfit.

Statement Lingerie Pieces: If you’re feeling more daring, opt for statement lingerie pieces that are designed to be seen. For example, a corset-style top, a bodysuit, or a satin slip dress can make a bold fashion statement when worn as outerwear. Pair these pieces with high-waisted bottoms or skirts to create a stylish and balanced look.

Mix Textures and Fabrics: Experiment with mixing different textures and fabrics to add dimension to your outfit. Consider pairing a satin camisole with leather pants or a lace bralette with a denim jacket. This combination of contrasting materials adds an edgy and fashion-forward element to your look.

Embrace Accessories: Accessorize your underwear as outerwear ensemble to complete the overall look. Add statement jewelry, such as layered necklaces or bold earrings, to elevate the outfit. Consider adding a belt to cinch in the waist or layering with a longline cardigan or a kimono for a bohemian-inspired touch.

Confidence is Key: Wearing underwear as outerwear requires confidence and owning your personal style. Be mindful of the occasion and dress appropriately while expressing your individuality. Remember to feel comfortable and confident in your outfit choices.

It’s important to note that wearing underwear as outerwear is a bold fashion choice and may not be suitable for all occasions or environments. Consider the appropriateness of the trend based on the setting and dress codes. Adapt the trend to your personal comfort level and style preferences while keeping in mind the need for tasteful and stylish execution.